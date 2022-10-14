This refers to the article ‘How serious is Putin’s N-threat?’ (October 14). Russia is unlikely to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine unless NATO puts boots on the ground. It is widely believed, if the collective West attacks Russia with its conventional armed forces, then Russia would be tempted to use the nuclear option. However, Russia had little to gain from using nuclear weapons in Ukraine under the present circumstances.

But, initiating a nuclear attack would almost certainly put Moscow and Washington on a dangerous escalating spiral. Both sides are trying to exert pressure on each other, gradually inching towards the possibility of a direct confrontation.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

Inflation blues

That inflation, both domestic and global, is riding high consistently must be a worry for economists. Inflation has gathered momentum thanks to the twin disruptions of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This could signal a major depression ahead.

If Covid had diverted idling funds to stocks and gold, the Ukraine war led to disruption on the supply side and investment. Under this scenario, modern era economics that operates on leveraged finance, is pushing asset price inflation both in market stocks and gold.

The cache of idle funds with the affluent bloats demand even as supply is getting increasingly constrained, to trigger high inflation. With global per capita income in sharp decline, a depression could soon be a reality.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Delivering the goods

With reference to the article ‘AP’s village Secretariats delivers the goods’ (October 14), if this model is followed by other States, our villages can become prosperous. The scheme’s implementation must be the village secretariat’s responsibility.

It should also make the villagers aware of the various Central government schemes.

The Village secretariat should also encourage villagers to sell local handicrafts. Villagers can also leverage social media platforms to market their products.

The Andhra Pradesh government deserves a pat in the back for implementing such a model of village development. This is financial inclusion in its true sense.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

For nano urea

Apropos ‘Farmers body moves CCI over forced sale of nano urea’ (October 14). Although forced sale of any product is unacceptable, it is equally improper to allege a drop in crop yield due to use of nano urea, that too to the extent of more than 50 per cent.

The only disadvantage of nano urea is its application through foliar methods, which requires equipment like sprayers and additional manpower, whereas granular urea is applied through broadcasting, which invariably results in unequal distribution.

So it is not surprising that farmers who are habituated to use of conventional urea resisting the shift towards nano urea, till they realise its advantage, which will only be a matter of time.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)