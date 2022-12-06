This refers to the article on ‘Loan write offs are above board (December 6)’. Banks pay a heavy price for writing off loans worth lakhs of crores.

Bad loans and write-offs also impact the economy and the issue is not getting the attention it deserves.

With growing use of technology and digitalisation, bad debts needs to be relooked to give a boost to the economy and all its stake holders. The funds spent on recoveries of bad loans can be diverted for productive investments as well.

TV Gopalakrishnan

Bengaluru

Apropos ‘Loan write-offs are above board’ (December 6), write-off is an internal accounting process used to clean up a bank’s balance sheet. Despite existence of various mechanisms available such as DRT, Lok Adalat, SARFEASI etc for pursuing with the defaulters and in seeking resolutions to the litigations, not much visible progress is seen in recovery of dues. In case of corporate loans once the loans are written off, the defaulters seldom show interest in repaying the dues.

Also, once banks write off loans, they tend to lose interest in following up with the defaulters for further recovery. On the contrary, focus will be more on fresh lending to fill the shortfall in the loan portfolio caused on account of write off.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Get rid of all poll surveys

With reference to the report ‘BJP likely to retain power in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh’ (December 6), while most of the ‘exit’ polls conducted by various media houses have revealed that the BJP is likely to ‘retain’ power in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and the AAP sweeping the local MCD polls, that too with a thumping majority, is bound to make things a little difficult for the ruling party.

The BJP must blame itself for taking the national capital’s voters for a ride by turning a blind eye to their genuine grievances.

BJP’s negative campaigning against Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues, may also have back fired. Kejriwal has mastered his poll strategy and could be the ‘best seller’ of his party’s all-alluring political slogans.

But that apart, it also goes without saying that all these ‘opinion polls and exit polls’ must be banned forthwith as they usually create some needless hype and could be stage managed too.

Moreover, various national TV News channels carry out all such ‘futile’ exercises solely with an eye on ‘upping’ their own TRP.

Vinayak G

New Delhi

Rewrite faculty manual

This refers to “Higher education, an HR disaster” (December 6).

In view of the exhaustive suggestions made in the article about quality faculty in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in tune with National Education Policy it may be added that a paradigm shift in recruitment policy is needed to attract top class faculty.

Insistence on PhD for all positions deprives the institution of intake from industry.

Keeping certain number of positions separately for PhDs with research orientation and reputed professionals to blend knowledge and expertise may be thought of.

Being an important part of knowledge industry, HEIs should have a salary structure different from the one guided by Pay Commission’s recommendations.

YG Chouksey

Pune