Letter to the Editor dated February 11, 2022

RBI's continued dovish stance on the monetary policy, the moot question is whether RBI has any autonomy in decision-making, given the current style of functioning of the Central government.

Despite RBI holding rates steady for almost two years now, new investments in capacity creation have been few, as the government has done precious little to stimulate demand by initiating measures that would lead to job creation and thereby demand.

The economy has been in a rut even before the pandemic and it is doubtful it will perk up any time soon given the cut in funds for MGNREGA programs in this year's Budget. The main beneficiary of continued low rates is the government itself given its massive borrowing programs.

MP Muralidharan

Bengaluru

Having the cake and eating it too

Apropos 'Govt to challenge Madras High Court’s order on NH speed limit in Apex Court' (February 11), it was quite interesting to learn that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is planning to approach the Supreme Court challenging the 2021 judgment by the Madras High Court which quashed a 2018 central government notification increasing the speed limit of vehicles on national highways and expressways to 100 KMPH and 120 KMPH respectively.

Significantly, Minister Nitin Gadkari, had, in October, 2021, opined that the speed limit on the expressways should be raised to140 km per hour while claiming that he was working on introducing a Bill to revise speed limits for different categories of vehicles.

However, the Minister imself considers toad safety to be a serious issue and has sero tolerance for road accidents. One really wonders if the enhancement in their extant speed limits and the road safety as simultaneously sought after by him, ever go together? It’s a classic case of of wanting to have the cake and eat it too. M

Vinayak G

New Delhi

Entrepreneurs beware

With reference to the report‘26,000 students why an entrepreneur can land in jail’, last year the Prime Minister acknowledged the role of the private sector and the positive strides made by the country in ease of doing business indexes in the last few years. But this report shows a different picture . Because if there are 26.134 imprisonment clauses in Indian business laws then a budding entrepreneur is bound to get demotivated.

MSMEs which are literally the backbone for large companies in India. They must not have such excessive compliances and they should be as seamless as possible. Iingle window clearance is still a far off dream for small companies to start their business journey.

Bal Govind

Noida

Railways on track to becoming future-ready

This is with reference to the article ‘Railways on track to becoming future-ready’ (February 11), the Indian Railways requires thorough reforms for promoting tourism, creating job opportunities, improving transport facilities.

Private investment and FDI should be allowed in Railways for improving passenger facilities/comforts, safety, and cleanliness.

The funds meant for improvement in railways should not be wasted by giving in to populist measures/subsidies but should be used for improvement which will automatically create jobs and facilitate transport which in turn will usher in economic growth and development.

The Railway Minister should initiate bold reforms in Railways by starting new railway lines especially in backward States .

A special board should be set up to draft a manifesto to bring about reforms in Railways especially with regards to connectivity, safety, and cleanliness. A developing country like India can hardly afford to ignore Railways.

Veena Shenoy

Thane