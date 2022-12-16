Narayana Murthy, speaking on the Infosys’s fortieth anniversary, regretted not allowing founders’ children to enter its management.

And it was unfair to deny equal opportunity to them. Coming from a doyen as him, this could yet be loud thinking rather than be defining an inspired management principle.

Many of the founders have stepped aside as they were able to put together a team of high calibre of professionals.

Management systems structured on merit will stay agnostic to every fountainhead of leadership.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Standing up to China

Apropos ‘India is arming up’ (December 16), it was highly encouraging yet significant to learn that following the repeated incidents of the attempted intrusion by the China’s PLA into the Indian Territory in Ladakh and elsewhere, India has appropriately been beefing up military power to neutralise increasing threats both from China and Pakistan.

This explains India emergence as the world’s biggest arms importer and third largest arms spender (2.67 per cent of its GDP).

While there could be massive escalation of tensions between India and China after the clash along the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, it also goes without saying that but for India’s astutely planned and well articulated war preparedness, China could possibly have succeeded in achieving its ulterior motives in Arunachal Pradesh.

But sadly yet strangely, our Opposition political parties led by the Congress, lost no time in ‘touching’ some wrong chords’ in an attempt to gain some political mileage.

Vinayak G

New Delhi

This refers to “India is arming up” (“Visually”, December 16). Though Pakistan does not count among 10 largest military spenders globally, it has been confronting India for such a long time.

As for China it is far ahead of India, about four times, in military outlay. It has made Pakistan a pawn in fulfilment of its design to keep India on tenterhooks in defence and diminish its economic power.

Still, Indian forces are checking the two wily forces under adverse environmental conditions. They need people’s trust and support to keep their morale high. Both the government and the opposition should understand this and exclude the defence forces from their political game plan.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Tax and the middle class

Every year around this time hopes are raised for the middle class salaried employees that the exemption limit for Income Tax would be raised; only to be dashed when the actual Budget is presented. The middle class has never been a recipient of government largesse like the corporate class; in spite of being the most honest tax payers.

Even the pensioners are not spared. Inflation has increased exponentially in the past years but the exemption limits have not. Which means that the burdens on the tax payers is continuously rising.

With rising costs and the government taxing them; there is very little hope left for the middle class salaried employees to think the government is going to address their problems.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai