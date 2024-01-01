Better wait and watch

This refers to the optimistic editorial ‘India’s economy poised to do well in 2024’ (January 1). It is encouraging to learn that the country’s key macros are in good shape and the government also committed to provide a congenial atmosphere for business, industrial growth, and investment opportunities.

The Editorial quite aptly observes that India is placed on a comfortable perch as it enters the New Year. It also banks upon the Modi government striking a political ‘hat-trick’ during 2024 general elections to spur the investor confidence.

Though the prospects look good for 2024 it may be too early to draw positive conclusions. The forthcoming pre-budget ‘economic survey’ could be more reliable for the purpose.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Looking abroad

Indian billionaires are relocating, top students are pursuing opportunities abroad, and even government employees are extending work overseas. The nation witnesses a significant brain drain, with over a million Indians relinquishing citizenship in the last decade alone.

The only permanent residents seem to be politicians who, often through familial connections, shape rules that contribute to the mass departure of talented individuals. Despite aspiring to a $5-trillion economy and developed status, the country is grappling with a critical issue – the exodus of its best minds. Identifying the root cause and finding solutions become imperative.

Girish R Edathitta

Pathanamthitta (Kerala)

Insurance imperatives

Apropos ‘PSU general insurers need to be turned around’ (January 1), since the claims on Non life insurance is more than life insurance, general insurers have to take steps to keep up their liquidity and make provisions to bear with external shocks. Even though reinsurance is a relief measure to shift risk, it is not commensurate to cover massive risks in Motor Insurance.

The way forward is either to merge the insurers to create a consolidated entity and infuse funds to reinforce the liquidity of the PSUs in non-life insurance.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Farming ‘naturally’

Apropos ‘Natural farming needs better prices, markets’ (December 28). Natural and organic farming is already in practice by a small segment of Indian farmers, who have misconception about the standard agricultural practices to term the produce organic.

Although the markets for such produce are dominated by urban populace, there is no agency to authenticate the genuineness of the chemical-free produce.

Under the circumstances, it is essential to persuade the farmers to shift from chemical farming to organic without burdening them with either loss of crop yield or fiscal revenue by offering them cash incentives especially during the transition period and its marketing must be handled by a nodal agency.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)