Insensitive govt

This refers to the Edit “Sandeshkhali shame” (February 26). There are many worrying aspects of the case. Allegedly, atrocious tortures of several women and the land grabbing of the poor were going on unabated for a long time.

Sexual assaults were committed in the TMC party office and complaints against the perpetrators were not acted upon.

With the state police and administration failing, a vigorous intervention by the higher judiciary is the main hope for the victims.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Awash with liquidity

The news report ‘Banks looking at bonds, rights issue amid stretched loan-to-deposit ratios” of 80 per cent, being the highest during the last two decades, indicates that bank credit is less costly, despite the surging demand for capital.

The demand for liquidity is pushed by the economic momentum generated by the government’s reforms and good governance.

The demand for credit is forcing lenders to hike rates on deposits, and the growth in both credit and deposits enabled the fast transmission of policy rates too.

However, lenders must ensure that loans remain productive and also source low-cost funds from the market.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry

Playing to the gallery

The statement of the CEO of Niti Aayog on poverty reduction looks more like a pre-election rhetoric of the ruling dispensation than to be a valued presentation of facts. Sometimes back it was claimed that poverty level has been reduced by 20% as a big chunk of people from Multidimensional poverty have been pulled up.

But the number of access to education and health care are also taken into account to arrive at the figure. Mid-day meals and free breakfast schemes are driving school enrollments.

It is the glaring economic disparity that has forced the PM to extend free grains scheme for another five years.

It is time the heads of institutions stop participating in election campaigns this way.

AG Rajamohan

Anantapur

Maintain the standards

With reference to the interview with Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, a serving Central Council member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (February 26). the judicious mix of theory and practice makes CA curriculum challenging and exciting.

As a faculty of economics (for CA foundation course) at a popular private coaching institute in Chennai for quite some time now, I appreciate the changes the ICAI makes in the course materials to keep in tune with the times.

CA is always a tough nut to crack. The demand for CAs far exceeds their supply, and this essentially guarantees them lucrative pay packages.

One hopes that the statutory body would never dilute its standards.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai