70-hour conundrum

This is with reference to the article ‘70 work hour week is not a great idea’ (January 18). Narayana Murthy is a role model for millions of Indians but his 70-hour work is not a great idea.

It is a wrong notion that productivity increases with long working hours. As per ILO data India’s productivity is among the lowest in the world. This is not because Indians do not work for long hours but because of poor working conditions.

As per ILO data, the average weekly work hours in India is 48 hours which is one of the highest in the world, but worker productivity is quite low. So long working hours do not increase productivity but other factors matter.

The employer must respect the various roles that an employee plays.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

5-day week, a misnomer

This refers to ‘Bankers need 5-day week’ (January 18). Its author’s plea that it happens to be a global norm while justifying the Bank Unions’ demand so as to increase their ‘efficiency’ may be a ‘misnomer’ in the Indian context, if bank customers’ experience is an indication.

However, the writer should have also mentioned about the growing menace of digital banking frauds and suggested measures to stop them.

Given the increasingly sophisticated techniques used by fraudsters, the ‘outsourced’ helpline centres are of little help. Banks must have a mechanism to flag such frauds.

Vinayak G

New Delhi

Boosting millets

This refers to ‘Let’s prepare for a millets decade’ (January 18). 2023 was proclaimed as ‘The International Year of Millets’ to globally showcase millets’ advantages. Per Statistics, total rice and wheat production a year is about 240 mt and the share of all millets put together hovers around 69 mt. Unlike rice and wheat, millets do consume very less water, and less fertilisers.

Millet farmers need fair prices and markets for their produce. Farmers must be made aware of the dwindling ground water availability and the need to shift from water guzzling rice and wheat to millets and pulses.

Both the Agriculture Ministry along with the state agricultural departments have a greater role to play in getting the farmers the required inputs and price for a sustained growth in millet production.

GS Santharam

Madurai

Need based selling

This is with reference to ‘Ways to boost bancassurance’, (January 18). Traditionally, bancassurance has targeted the mass market – but today players are finely segmenting the market, creating tailor-made products for specific groups of consumers.

Banks must analyse customer preferences, and insurers must create products based on their bank partners’ recommendations and requirements. Needs-based selling, effective cross-selling and marketing of customised products are essential.

Banks’ significant data advantage over other insurance distribution channels offers unique opportunities. A bancassurance strategy based on targetted innovative products allow insurers to capitalise on opportunities and expand into new market segments.

S Muthulakshmi

Virudhunagar