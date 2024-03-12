EFTA pact’s promise

The signing of a trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), a bloc of four European countries (Switzerland,Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein), 15 years after the negotiations started, marks a momentous development.

It reflects Indian economy’s growing confidence and its firm commitment to free trade.

Though the trade pact is significant for allowing access to goods and markets, one it also allows Indian professionals access to these four countries.

The pact is expected to boost investments from EFTA countries, but its success depends on how the governments in these nations can nudge private firms to invest in India.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan

Political gimmick

Critics have questioned the timing of the notification of CAA, suggesting that if the Union government was genuinely committed to the CAA, it could have been notified earlier.

The assertion is clear: discrimination based on religion or caste is unacceptable, and the CAA’s potential for such discrimination is troubling.

The issue extends further as questions arise about the inclusivity and effectiveness of the CAA.

Additionally, the irony of the ruling party questioning the citizenship of individuals who supported them in elections highlights the political dynamics at play and underscores the need for transparent and equitable citizenship policies.

Vijaykumar H K

Raichur, Karnataka

Rap for SBI

The Editorial ‘SBI on check’ (March 12) has correctly observed that cleaning up poll funding altogether calls for a broader set of reforms, encompassing the corporate and political domains.

However, no law can stop the ‘cash for votes’ culture which political parties, both national and regional, unabashedly follow to garner votes.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

In light of the Supreme Court’s February 15 verdict declaring the Electoral Bond (EB) scheme unconstitutional, the rejection of SBI’s request for an extension is justified. The bank’s explanation for the delay is difficult to validate.

Electoral bonds, being bearer instruments with ownership transferred through the mere delivery of the instrument, are susceptible to misuse.

Moreover, the tax exemption granted to EBs in the hands of donors further raises concerns about the potential misuse of taxpayers’ money.

Following the declaration of names, it is imperative for the RBI to mandate a thorough KYC.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai