Scaling up SFBs

Apropos ‘RBI may issue guidance on SFB upgradation to universal banks’ (April 8). The importance of SFBs is immense whether in rural areas or semi urban areas or even metropolitan areas. SFBs play a key role in garnering deposits and lending and also pay higher interest on deposits.

At the same time their lending is restricted due to their restricted capital. RBI’s decision to upgrade SFBs as per the needs of the account holders is welcome otherwise customers may move to commercial banks.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

RBI, institution builder

This refers to the report ‘RBI may issue guidance on SFB upgradation to universal banks’ (April 8). From transformation of Imperial Bank to SBI in 1955 to introduction of Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks almost a decade ago, RBI has played a proactive role in institution-building in the financial sector.

Organisations like IDBI, Exim Bank, Nabard and RRBs and SFBs are the results of such RBI initiatives.

The last decade was a period of consolidation and strengthening of financial institutions. Time is opportune for redefining and restructuring the institutional system in the Indian financial sector.

The RBI could establish a couple of national level organisations to entrust some non-central bank functions like public debt management and developmental roles.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Connect southern ports

This refers to ‘Three new dedicated freight corridors on track’ (April 8). It is significant to note that the three new dedicated freight corridors (DFC) are progressing well.

As per the design it covers the major ports at Maharashtra, Telangana and West Bengal covering East, West and Northern corridors to facilitate fast movement of iron ore, cement, coal and fertilizer.

The Eastern corridor starting from Kharagpur ends at Tenali in Telangana missing the vital Chennai and Tuticorin Ports in South. The East West Corridor I starting from Dankuni in West Bengal ends at Mumbai port.

The Western coast has two important ports — Mangalore and Cochin catering to ferrying crude oil and other minerals.

With ICF Chennai becoming focal point in building thousands of coaches for Vande Bharath and its variants and Tuticorin becoming another industrial hub in down south, the omission to link the three ports Chennai, Tuticorin in South, Cochin and Mangalore in Western corridors would give an incomplete picture of proposed DFC which was designed on the lines of Bharat Mala.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Improve local governance

Come election time and it is natural for citizens to evaluate their quality of life in various spheres. On a macro sphere there is much satisfaction.

Be it national highways, excellent trains, good air connectivity, defense preparedness, public health, or digital service delivery, things are much better than earlier. Of course these are experienced by citizens infrequently, not daily.

Some experiences occur on a daily basis. The poor quality of city roads, inadequate and poor quality water supply (alleged tanker lobby), power supply issues (quality), alleged corruption in last mile service delivery, and sadly, indifferent governance; all are pain points for the citizen.

Governments would do well to also address issues which affect the citizen on a daily, continuous basis.

V Vijaykumar

Pune