Letters to the editor dated March 4, 2021

Apropos the Editorial ‘Low bandwidth’ (March 4), the very poor bidding of the spectrum sale will hit the ultimate beneficiary in getting the benefits of 5G. The present auction model which is designed a decade ago needs to be re-looked seriously by DoT and TRAI.

DoT had opined recently that since BSNL and MTNL being public sector undertakings, their participation in the auction may create unwarranted apprehensions in the telecom industry related to efficacy and fairness of the auction process.

However, these telecom giants can be given the needed spectrum bandwidth outside the bidding process to enable them to roll out 5G related services.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

It is a matter of debate and post facto analysis to fix whether the power outage in Mumbai last October was due to a cyber attack. Even if it is not, it should be treated as a warning and cyber security needs to be strengthened. Cyber attacks were up 25 per cent in 2020.

The National Cyber Security Policy was established in 2013 and after that though steps were taken to improve the processes they are not adequate.

The rise of connected devices, efficient internet penetration, and widespread digitisation of multiple sectors are reasons for the threat of cyber-attacks.

Cyber terrorism is another area of concern and with the type of threat the country is facing from some estranged neighbours this aspect needs focus.

Banking services, air traffic management, railway signalling, power and telecommunication installations and hospital equipments are some critical areas where high alert is required. The concept of cyber security should be ingrained at all levels.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

With reference to the news report ‘Industry in a tizzy over Haryana move to reserve jobs for locals’ (March 4), the Haryana government’s move to reserve 75 per cent jobs for locals with salary less than ₹50,000 is bereft of any merit and is just appeasement politics. It is a tacit admission of failure to create jobs for the youths.

This will have dire ramifications. Now more and more industries will move into the informal sector to evade such ridiculous laws.

Second, in a country where the workforce is already unemployable as they lack necessary skills, the un-employability quotient shall further rise as the prospective employees’ will become complacent. This move will also hit private companies financially as they will have to pay wages for unproductive staff. Lastly it will disturb the social harmony of the country as in other States resentment against job seekers from Haryana will rise.

Deepak Singhal

Noida

The article ‘Truth, Lies and ‘Certified statistics’ (March 3) is timely as a sound certification and standards system is critical for the ‘make in India’ plan to succeed. In every sector. we face a credibility crisis. From broom stick manufacturing to big machinery, sub standard products are the order of the day.

There is no proper mechanism to test the quality assurances of the products. Nearly 30 per cent of the automobile components in the market in India are counterfeit.

About 21 per cent of mobile phone sales in India are unauthorised or counterfeit.

More than 10 per cent of IT products in the market are counterfeit. Fake luxury goods in India commands a market of ₹10,000 crore and above.

So there is an urgent need to correct the situation through proper policy initiatives.

Revuru Umamaheswara Rao

Hyderabad

