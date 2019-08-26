An irreparable loss

Arun Jaitley’s untimely demise has created a vacuum that will be hard to fill. He was an erudite lawyer, an eloquent orator, a multi-faceted personality and, top of all, a good human being. He stood for principled politics and strictly adhered to the 3Ps of patience, perseverance and possibility and the 3Cs of conviction, courage and commitment.

He was one of the most respected persons in the political fraternity. Many present-day politicians have lessons to learn from him. A leader par excellence, the nation has become poorer by his passing. RIP Jaitley-ji

Srinivasan Umashankar

Nagpur

Commendable qualities

The editorial ‘The ‘New India’ man’ and the article ‘Jaitley: A visionary and astute leader for all time’(August 26) aptly describe the personality of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley who passed away at a rather early age.

The countrywide expression of grief is testimony to the commendable qualities Jaitley possessed. He held key ministerial positions and will be remembered for admirably fulfilling his duties and responsibilities. His name will occupy a distinctive place in India’s political history.

TR Anandan

Coimbatore

Phasing out plastic

After the Tamil Nadu government took serious steps to phaseout single-use plastic, the Centre too has now called for its ban on the eve of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. This measure will definitely serve in ushering in a greener environment. However, as the author has rightly observed, it will affect the FMCG sector, especially during this period of economic slowdown. Also, considering the huge investments made by plastic manufacturers, an immediate total ban will affect them badly. The firms may be given adequate compensation or time to change existing practices.

Veerakumaran G

E-mail

Milk delivery

Apropos ‘Govt advises dairies to halve use of plastic by Oct 2’. This is no doubt another step towards prevention of further contamination of the environment. However, what matters is a legislation to mitigate the use of plastics. Without this, the huge population that is accustomed to using plastics for anything and everything may not fall in line. One of the options could be to re-install milk vending machines, which were tried in Bengaluru during the early 1990s. This would give the citizens the opportunity to walk down to the nearest the booth to collect milk, a good exercise in itself apart from containing the use plastic.

Rajiv N Magal

Bengaluru

An unwise move

This refers to the media reports indicating that the Bimal Jalan panel on ‘Review of Economic Framework of the RBI’ has finally submitted its report. But the moot question always remains: Why rob Peter to pay to Paul?

The much-sought-after transfer of RBI’s surplus funds by the government appears to be highly irrational and unrealistic. In fact, the nation may rue the government’s decision should any global crisis take place at any time in the near future.

The entire world is currently experiencing an economic slowdown. So, why not let the RBI continue with its, thus far, rationally and prudently preserved funds for the ‘rainy’ day?

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Lifting Kashmir

This is with reference to the news report ‘What are you hiding in Kashmir: Opposition to Centre’ (Áugust 26). The Kashmir problem cannot be solved with an iron hand but only with sensitivity. Hence, leaders from both the ruling party and the Opposition need to come up with amicable solutions keeping the interests of the Kashmiri people in mind. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered for long from the lack of development, terrorism, etc. Kashmir can become among the top tourist destinations of the world if the government takes necessary action to bring about peace in the Valley.

Veena Shenoy

Thane