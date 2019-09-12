NBFC norms

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
The Centre has been directing banks not to be tough in dealing with defaulters of bank loans of up to ₹2 crore. Recently, the RBI made it compulsory for banks to link the repo rate with interest rate, but it was not made applicable for NBFCs.
Likewise, complete waiver of foreclosure charges on prepayment of bank loans was also not made applicable to NBFCs.
Since NBFCs also act like banks, all such guidelines should be uniformly applicable to them too. Also, as NBFCs give loans, the TDS provision on the interest portion of EMIs must not be applicable for NBFCs, as most borrowers do not claim TDS from NBFCs, which becomes profit for the latter.
NBFCs should be directed to deposit unclaimed TDS in government-account.
Madhu Agrawal
New Delhi
New traffic laws
This refers to ‘New Motor Vehicles Act will not be implemented in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee’ (September 12). What else could one have expected from Mamata? Had it been so easy to implement, would the Centre have so 'drastically' amend the Motor Vehicles Act? However, there can’t be two opinions about the fact these fines could have been raised gradually rather than hiking them in one go?
Moreover, many a BJP ruled States (including Gujarat) do not subscribe to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s theory that the fines are intended to save lives and not raise revenue.
The Maharashtra Government has refused to implement the newly amended traffic laws, perhaps fearing a backlash in this poll-bound State.
By the way, will the new traffic laws equally apply to the nation’s VIPs, political bigwigs, and erring police vehicles too?
SK Gupta
New Delhi
Lunar mission
This is with reference to the editorial ‘A moon-struck nation’ (September 12). Though India’s lunar mission failed at the last moment, the space scientists need to be commended for their efforts. The orbiter is working well and the payloads on board are sending back huge amounts of data. The Prime Minister’s morale booster should help the scientists bounce back and achieve greater heights.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
Antitrust investigation
It has been reported that Facebook and Google have been standing up to antitrust investigations in the US, which have tough rules and regulations.
There must be strong support and encouragement for technology hubs across the world. Opposition to and frequent lawsuits against Google are an act of harassment. In general, most millennials use technology to advance their knowledge. Let there be balance of power to ensure maximum reach of technology in the best interests of all.
P Senthil Saravana Durai
Mumbai
What ails IBC
The implementation of IBC norms on the ground has been impeded by high haircuts for lenders, low returns for shareholders, underdeveloped market for distressed assets, and ambiguity while ascertaining a wilful-default — which allows dubious promoters, in some cases, to regain control of their business, at relatively lower valuations. The very purpose of the diktats to curb sub-prime lending is jeopardised by the recent proposal to establish a credit-enhancement fund, aimed at offering sovereign guarantee for a borrower, otherwise ineligible to secure a housing loan.
Undoubtedly, the move could boost the sentiment in the real-estate sector and support borrowers, not rated well, to obtain credit at a lower rate of interest, besides promising to develop a better market for stressed assets.
However, the initiative can significantly affect the growth of financial institutions in the informal sector and poses a risk on account of aggressive lending, as past-defaulters are not bound to improve their creditworthiness in future. That said, sovereign guarantees in the past have had limited success in tackling the NPA problem as banks/FIs are often reluctant to invoke the contract.
Girish Lalwani
New Delhi
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to [email protected] or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
It may be time to kill the password — at least at the enterprise level — going by a white paper released by ...
Thinking about leveraging AI in your organization? Perplexed about which use cases and technologies would be ...
Crazy ideas are by definition seemingly impossible. But that’s what innovation is all about
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports