Asus ROG Phone 2: Your gaming-plus phone
Sporting big-ticket hardware and quality build, this beast of a phone can be a great multitasker too
Resolving bad loans
This has reference to the editorial ‘Saving the IBC’ (October 21). The twists and turns in the resolution process of Bhushan Power and Steel, no doubt, poignantly reflect the labyrinthine ways of our legal system. However, before putting the ED in the dock one needs to be tempered by a larger issue involved. The premise that an asset, the acquisition and management of which involved some legal infringement, once transferred, should remain beyond the reach of law enforcement agencies in the name of well-being of the economy is fraught with moral hazard and may encourage defaulters to deliberately transfer assets before arms of law or creditors catch up with them.
Exasperation over delay should not blind one to the potential negative fallouts.
Manohar Alembath
Kannur
Recovery of NPAs
Public sector and scheduled commercial banks are reeling under high volume of NPAs (non-performing assets) and after experimenting with different schemes like CDR, S4A, etc., the IBC was found to be the effective route for recovery of delinquent loans, though with some delay.
At this juncture, it is unfortunate that the statutory agencies like NCLAT and the Enforcement Directorate are entering into a tussle to claim properties owned by Bhushan Power and Steel which may ultimately delay the recovery process.
When the issue for distribution of assets between financial and operational creditors has barely been settled, the fresh controversy raising its head now is bound to further affect the recovery process. The Enforcement Directorate primarily deals with two laws — the Foreign Exchange Management Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act — which are primarily specific to individuals. On the other hand, banks being secured creditors have wider claim against the properties of the defaulting firms. As such the chairman of NCLAT is right in his assessment. The fulcrum for rekindling economic growth through credit revival lies in speedy recovery of NPAs.
As such it is imperative and inevitable that the agencies involved understand the problems and predicaments and work towards a common goal which helps in the revival of the economy.
Srinivasan Velamur
Chennai
Monetary policy
Apropos ‘The ‘beggar thy neighbour' policy contagion’ (October 21). Indeed the adoption of unconventional monetary policy by developed countries is resulting in low rates of interest. It may increase liquidity but there will be a mismatch between savings and investment and, correspondingly, there will be no increase in production and employment and the liquidity trap that follows with slowdown.
Nevertheless, there are structural problems that are causing supply shocks and stagflation. The tariff war between major powers is increasing the cost of goods. The ‘beggar thy neighbour’ policy is affecting developing economies like India. The global slowdown is caused by not only a lack of demand but also supply shocks.
NR Nagarjan
Sivakasi
Single-use plastic
This refers to ‘Banning single-use plastic’ (October 21). Though the government has postponed the ban on single-use plastic till 2022, it is a clear case of not thinking deeply before announcing a big decision like that. Given that as much as 50 per cent of our plastic waste remains uncollected or littered, the government cannot put the the issue on the back-burner for long. Multiple industries will be directly benefited from this decision as bags made of jute, cloth or paper would gain currency. What is critical here is the clear message to small-scale industries and people in general on which all products will be allowed to be carried in plastic and which ones will not.
Without any doubt promoting alternative eco-friendly packaging materials/products will provide a huge boost to local artisans across the country. As responsible citizens we need to change our behaviour gradually for the larger interest of the environment and society.
Bal Govind
Noida
Sporting big-ticket hardware and quality build, this beast of a phone can be a great multitasker too
The Airtel Xstream stick is essentially an Airtel branded Chromecast-like product with the additional benefit ...
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
The Sensex and the Nifty advanced 3% last week on good buying support
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The stock’s run-up seems to have more than factored in the positives
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains