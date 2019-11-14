Letters to the Editor dated November 15, 2019

Pollution control

This is with reference to ‘Addressing the issues of India Invisible’ (November 14). The issue of pollution and controlling traffic in Delhi and other major cities has been debated for a long time without any amicable solution. More than strict rules, educating people on the hazards of pollution and traffic jams will be more beneficial.Without people’s co-operation and awareness, problems relating to traffic and air pollution cannot be solved. A efficient public transport system will not only reduce road traffic but also pollution levels and save fuel. Point-to-point services should also be encouraged.

Second, government servants are many a times given official vehicles. They should be allowed to use their vehicles only for emergencies and should be asked to use public transport. The odd-even scheme is also a good move on the part of the Delhi government. If it is successful, it can be implemented in other cities. Third, no scheme will be successful without the whole-hearted participation of the people. NGOs, teachers, students and artistes should be roped in to sensitise the people.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Corruption problem

Apropos ‘Infra projects need a unified management’ (November 14). The write-up focusses on systems improvement in project and programme management. However, the other major cause for delays and cost overruns is corrupt practices. This starts with the overestimation of the cost of a project and continues during implementation by granting extensions to the contractors for a price.

Given the fact that the budgeted infrastructure investment is ₹5.97 lakh crore this year itself, and would be a high ₹304 lakh crore up to the year 2040, the suggestion to include project management as a regular course in schools is welcome. This has to be supplemented at the organisational level by strengthening the internal audit system, encouraging and rewarding whistleblowing and penalising corrupt practices quickly and heavily.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Bank scam

This refers to ‘BMS union raises red flag over alleged fraudulent activities at Syndicate Bank’ (November 14). It is shocking to hear of the alleged scam which resulted in ₹300-crore NPAs in the bank’s books. The union has also claimed that large cash withdrawals were allowed from the builder’s OD account facilitating money laundering, huge tax evasion and issuance of fraudulent bank guarantees to the borrower’s joint ventures. If the charges are true, it raises troubling questions over the bank’s credit appraisal norms, its pre- and post-inspection procedures and the monitoring of the advances.

The Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, recently assured that there would be “no witch-hunt of bankers who take genuine decisions”, the operative word being “genuine”. The government wants banks to lend to the various sectors of the economy,. However, lending should always be subject to asset quality and prudential norms. Where corruption is involved, strictest action needs to be taken against the errant officials and the borrowers concerned.

V Jayaraman

Chennai

Right to know

The verdict of Supreme Court which opens the office of Chief Justice to public scrutiny under RTI is historic, as it would strengthen the efforts to usher in an era of transparency in the functioning of higher judiciary. While the judiciary enjoys high public trust, it has long shied away from subjecting itself to public scrutiny. The concerns over secrecy afflicting the present collegium system of appointment and transfer of judges are genuine. While executives have had no problem in disclosing the reasons for rejecting collegium recommendations, the Supreme Court’s defence remains absent from public debate. The landmark ruling allows public to seek information on appointment and transfer of judges, but the reasons behind these recommendations could still be clouded in secrecy as decisions of the collegium are largely based on reports from the Intelligence Bureau which is exempted from providing information sought through RTI.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

