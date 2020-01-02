LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Advantage NIP

This refers to ‘Issues in infra push’ (January 2). The National Infrastructure Pipeline is a big step towards the India becoming a $5 trillion economy in the next five years. This massive ₹102-lakh crore worth projects are spread over 18 States and UTs and across sectors such as energy, roads, urban development and railways. Various sectors of the economy would benefit from this move. As seen in the past, there has been no dearth of big-ticket project but it’s in implementation that the country has faltered. Hence, it’s welcome that the government will drop laggard projects out of the pipeline.

Now, action on the Task Force’s recommendation would be keenly watched. Two things which will define the fate of NIP is monitoring and financing of the big-ticket projects.

Bal Govind

Noida

Implementation matters

The government’s announcement that it will spend ₹102-lakh crore by 2024-25 in infrastructure projects is a flight of fancy. The government has a penchant for making big bang announcements, but goes into slumber mode after a while. It’s flagship ‘smart city’ project is still to make its presence felt. For implementing the infrastructure projects, not only the wherewithal and roadmap are needed but also cooperation from the States concerned. The Centre should get down to business in right earnest.

Deepak Singhal

Chennai.

Promotion of EVs

This refers to ‘Push for EV adoption’ (January 2). The current sales of electric vehicles (EVs) are not up to the mark. Reducing the cost of EVs, longer battery life, and adequate charging infrastructure are measures that will help boost sales. Yet, at this juncture, promoting EV sales should be done gradually as the auto industry is in the midst of a slowdown.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

LPG price hike

This refers to ‘LPG price hiked by around ₹20/cylinder across India’ (January 2). This move may be construed as a unique ‘New Year Gift’ from the government. While the people are already reeling under rising petrol and diesel prices, the latest hike (effective from January 1) by around ₹20/cylinder for non-subsidised domestic LPG users, is bound to add more fuel to the fire.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Tussle for berths

Apropos ‘Shiv Sena admits to tussle among allies for Cabinet berths’ (January 2), the Sena’s admittance of the fact that there was a tussle among senior leaders of the three ruling alliance parties in Maharashtra for key Cabinet berths, makes it amply clear that all is not well within the recently constituted ‘MVA’ in Maharashtra.

While Uddhav Thackeray may now be heaving a sigh of relief, with the much awaited Cabinet expansion finally taking place with the induction of 35 new ministers into his Cabinet, the fact also remains that the resultant widespread ‘dissension’ should not be conveniently buried under the carpet.

The said ‘un-accommodated’ list of the ‘huge’ probables (belonging to both the Congress and Shiv Sena) also includes Sunil Raut, Sena MLA and younger brother of Sanjay Raut, who was conspicuous by his absence on this grand occasion.

As is well known, he (Sanjay Raut) happens to be the Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP as also the key party spokesperson, whose efforts finally culminated in the ‘coronation’ of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of the State.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula, Haryana

CAA against equality

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) holds a mirror to today’s India. It goes against the principle of equality unambiguously affirmed in the Constitution and sits ill with Article 14. Phrases such as ‘reasonable’ and ‘intelligible differentia’ cannot rationalise a blatantly discriminatory law which shakes the foundation of India as a secular democracy. People of all castes and communities have lived in India since generations.

Why are our political parties always trying to divide India on the basis of religion?

Jubel D’Cruz

Mumbai