LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Lenovo brings ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop to CES 2020
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Energy security
This refers to the editorial “As US-Iran tension rise, what should be India’s gameplan?” (www.thehindubusinessline.com). The world seems to be in the throes of a flux post the recent US attack. India should refrain from taking sides, whatever be the provocation. The government has so far benefited on account of low crude oil prices, but now the road appears to be more rugged. The government should give a push to non-conventional energy resources like solar. Privatisation of BPCL has to be fast forwarded to have a level-playing field between the public and private sectors and to make the market competitive.
Deepak Singhal
Chennai
Women workers
This refers to ‘Skill schemes should focus on women’ (January 7). While it is a good articulation of the subject, one must not miss the flourishing informal sector work of women, especially in urban India. Women provide valuable domestic help in our households and skills such as cooking are particularly valued and well-paying. Women who work for, say, four hours a day in two or three households are able to generate good incomes, sometimes surpassing those of the male family member. Flexible timings allow these women to attend to their own domestic chores and child-care.
There are other areas where women contribute. For example, the foodstuff sold in kiosks by the male members of the family is prepared at home by the woman but is not counted as ‘work’. Care giving is another. Researchers would do well to dwell into these aspects and see how women in such informal sectors can be supported.
V Vijaykumar
Pune
Brand Rajini
This is with reference to the news report ‘Rajini’s Darbar to hit 7,000 screens’ (January 7). Rajnikanth is a legend of Indian cinema. Seldom does an actor enjoy as much fame and fan-following as Rajnikanth does. He also commands respect as he does not endorse any product — a rare phenomenon in India. Many popular actors/cricketers endorse products — many a times harmful ones — to earn a few crores of rupees. However, it would be nice if he campaigns for government schemes, especially Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. People in India, especially down South, adore him and will definitely heed his advise to keep India clean.
Veena Shenoy
Thane
Advantage Kejriwal
This refers to ‘Delhi polls on February 8, Kejriwal promises ‘positive’ campaign’ (January 7). It may be recalled that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had swept the 2015 elections cornering 67 of the 70 seats in the Capital, leaving both the BJP and the Congress highly bewildered. As is well known, he has, of late, been adopting a low profile, soon after realising the folly of persisting with his usual ‘confrontational’ stance against the Centre.
In fact, he has instead quite wisely chosen to focus mainly on some key local issues which include providing some quality education in government schools, easy and free access to public health like Mohalla Clinics, and making available free electricity and water facilities to a large segment of the people.
Since he has so astutely managed the entire show, he appears to be the hot favourite to win in the ensuing Assembly polls.
Kumar Gupt
Panchkula, Haryana
Credit growth
A good off-take of bank credit is essentially related to two factors. One, the ability of banks to lend, and the other is their willingness to lend. While banks should be sufficiently capitalised to meet the future expansion plans, including broadening the asset base, the willingness to lend essentially results from confidence.
Banks have been going through trying times, thereby rendering decision-making difficult. The dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy will be fulfilled only if the credit engine of the banking system is well-powered.
The Finance Minister has done well to clarify that all prudent commercial decisions taken by bankers will be protected. A clear distinction should be drawn between genuine commercial failures and culpability.
Srinivasan Umashankar
Nagpur
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Brara, who spent nearly four decades with Air India, mostly in the erstwhile Indian Airlines, meant many ...
While analysts see more financial pain, private carriers look to expand their fleet and services. Ashwini ...
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
Adequate life insurance, an inflation-adjusted education fund and careful retirement planning are among the ...
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
Following the positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmarks have recovered after witnessing huge ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...