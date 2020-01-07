LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Energy security

This refers to the editorial “As US-Iran tension rise, what should be India’s gameplan?” (www.thehindubusinessline.com). The world seems to be in the throes of a flux post the recent US attack. India should refrain from taking sides, whatever be the provocation. The government has so far benefited on account of low crude oil prices, but now the road appears to be more rugged. The government should give a push to non-conventional energy resources like solar. Privatisation of BPCL has to be fast forwarded to have a level-playing field between the public and private sectors and to make the market competitive.

Deepak Singhal

Chennai

Women workers

This refers to ‘Skill schemes should focus on women’ (January 7). While it is a good articulation of the subject, one must not miss the flourishing informal sector work of women, especially in urban India. Women provide valuable domestic help in our households and skills such as cooking are particularly valued and well-paying. Women who work for, say, four hours a day in two or three households are able to generate good incomes, sometimes surpassing those of the male family member. Flexible timings allow these women to attend to their own domestic chores and child-care.

There are other areas where women contribute. For example, the foodstuff sold in kiosks by the male members of the family is prepared at home by the woman but is not counted as ‘work’. Care giving is another. Researchers would do well to dwell into these aspects and see how women in such informal sectors can be supported.

V Vijaykumar

Pune

Brand Rajini

This is with reference to the news report ‘Rajini’s Darbar to hit 7,000 screens’ (January 7). Rajnikanth is a legend of Indian cinema. Seldom does an actor enjoy as much fame and fan-following as Rajnikanth does. He also commands respect as he does not endorse any product — a rare phenomenon in India. Many popular actors/cricketers endorse products — many a times harmful ones — to earn a few crores of rupees. However, it would be nice if he campaigns for government schemes, especially Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. People in India, especially down South, adore him and will definitely heed his advise to keep India clean.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Advantage Kejriwal

This refers to ‘Delhi polls on February 8, Kejriwal promises ‘positive’ campaign’ (January 7). It may be recalled that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had swept the 2015 elections cornering 67 of the 70 seats in the Capital, leaving both the BJP and the Congress highly bewildered. As is well known, he has, of late, been adopting a low profile, soon after realising the folly of persisting with his usual ‘confrontational’ stance against the Centre.

In fact, he has instead quite wisely chosen to focus mainly on some key local issues which include providing some quality education in government schools, easy and free access to public health like Mohalla Clinics, and making available free electricity and water facilities to a large segment of the people.

Since he has so astutely managed the entire show, he appears to be the hot favourite to win in the ensuing Assembly polls.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula, Haryana

Credit growth

A good off-take of bank credit is essentially related to two factors. One, the ability of banks to lend, and the other is their willingness to lend. While banks should be sufficiently capitalised to meet the future expansion plans, including broadening the asset base, the willingness to lend essentially results from confidence.

Banks have been going through trying times, thereby rendering decision-making difficult. The dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy will be fulfilled only if the credit engine of the banking system is well-powered.

The Finance Minister has done well to clarify that all prudent commercial decisions taken by bankers will be protected. A clear distinction should be drawn between genuine commercial failures and culpability.

Srinivasan Umashankar

Nagpur