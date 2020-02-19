Letters to the editor

China economy

Apropos ‘Viral threat’ (February 19). While the US dictates monetary transactions globally, China has usurped the manufacturing sphere so completely that any disruption there makes every nation feel the chill. The huge volumes of production here brought down costs to such a level that other advanced nations wound down their own capacities. We may fault China for its autocratic system,but its politics caters to its economy. Yet when it came to combating the coronavirus, it gave no second thoughts to the perils of economic plunge and took unprecedented and peremptory steps to arrest the spread. It is this singular clarity that has raised China to a Titan that it is today.

R Narayanan

Mumbai

EVM charges

This refers to ‘Are EVMs still under suspicion?’ (February 19). I am sure had BJP won the Delhi election, there would have been much hue and cry over the reliability of electronic voting machines. Without an iota of doubt, if the AAP leads this campaign against EVMs now, it will give huge credibility to the cause. But the million-dollar question is whether it will take up the issue again at all. Some countries might have dumped EVMs, but our Election Commission has time and again stressed over the fact that EVMs may malfunction but can not be manipulated. If the AAP and other Opposition parties do not talk against EVMs now, then they better not do it ever again. One cannot raise questions about the democratic process as per his whims and fancies.

Bal Govind

Noida

Air India’s legacy

‘A mighty Maharaja who once ruled the skies’ (February 19) reminiscences the significant contribution made by the premier airline of the country for the growth of industry as well as economy. The many special accolades Air India achieved, either in evacuating humans in distress or through timely delivery of essentials in disaster-hit locations, are stupendous and laudable. As far as human efficiency goes, the pilots of Air India are adjudged the best in the world. Privatisation of the industry, frequent changes in policies and the thrust on self-sustenance put spokes in the growth wheel of the airline. The plan to sell off the Maharaja is really unfortunate, but must be accepted with lots of humility.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Agri production

Apropos the news ‘At 292 mt, country set to reap bumper harvest in 2019-20’ (February 19). It is indeed good news that India will record a record food-grain output this year, thanks to the farming community who achieved this in the midst of monsoon vagaries and helping the government tame food inflation. The second advance estimates of food production touched new peaks, and the record high production in rice, wheat, pulses and cereals could help fight food inflation further. Sugarcane production alone, shows a considerable decrease, due to cane farmers’ problem of low prices and recovering the dues from the mill owners. The Budgetory boost to agriculture will allow for viable agriculture by withstanding hinderances caused by nature and touch new heights.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Maharashtra politics

Apropos ‘Won’t block NPR in Maharashtra: CM’ (February 19). It was quite encouraging to learn that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he won’t block the National Population Register (NPR) in the State while assuring that he will “personally check the columns” in the exercise. He also went on to clarify the relevant position about the CAA, NRC and NPR while adding that no one has to worry if CAA gets implemented. However, Uddhav Thackeray claiming that his government will not hand over probe in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case to the Centre could possibly have something to do with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar’s open-ended resentment against Thackeray’s decision to hand over the Elgar Parishad probe to the NIA.

Truly speaking, the Koregaon-Bhima violence case should also have been ‘probed’ by the key central agency. One just shudders to imagine whether burying such highly worrisome incidents under the carpet could ever be justified?

SK Gupta

New Delhi