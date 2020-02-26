Letters to the Editor dated February 26, 2020

Budget focus

This refers ‘Can the Budget reverse the slowdown?’ (February 26). An important point in this matter is that a Budget need not always be an instrument to correct the existing problems of the economy.

It’s purpose is more to do with correctly laying down expenditures for various segments of the economy. The expenditures should be such that they give the required impetus to the economy. The Budget must also focus on fields considered to be growth oriented and monitor the overall expenditure on maintaining the administration.

TR Anandan

Coimbatore

Pay-offs from Trump visit

While the visit to India by the US President reaffirms India-US strategic ties, it also confirms the prospect of solid economic ties between the two democracies. The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (an informal but important diplomatic platform created as a counterweight to China in the Indo-Pacific region), consisting of India, the US, Australia and Japan, will be further strengthened by Trump’s India visit. It will send a strong signal to the China-Pakistan combine to think twice before continuing their hostilities on Indian borders.

The classic Modi-Trump bonhomie and the reassurance by Trump of a win-win India-US trade deal in the near future must provide enough succour to sceptics doubting the utility of Trump's India visit.

Mahendra B Jain

Bengaluru

Amulya case

This refers to ‘Nothing seditious about it’ (February 26). It could be debated whether 19-year-old Bengluru girl Amulya Leona Noronha should have shouted Pakistan zindabad at a political rally or not, but there is no doubt that slapping sedition charges on her is going a bit too far.

Moreover, when we see a certain pattern in many of these sedition cases, where ruling party leaders file a complaint and sedition charges are slapped against the accused, then it is bound to raise more than a few eyebrows.

The government cannot have double standards on freedom of speech. Indeed, it is in Pakistan that pro-Indian statements or slogans are not tolerated. We will of course not want to become Pakistan. Hopefully, better sense would prevail and Amulya will be discharged soon.

Bal Govind

Noida

Homes for seniors

This refers to ‘Senior housing: Choices and trade-offs’ (February 26). Time is opportune for the government to consider some regulatory measures to ensure protection for seniors who happen to opt for stay in care homes, by whatever name they are called.

This can be achieved by mandating adoption of model by-laws as in the case of co-operative housing societies. Other areas where guidance/regulations may be necessary include: arrangements for healthcare, preferably associating hospitals and health insurance providers; compulsory audit of accounts; and health and hygiene.

It would be ideal, if State governments are able to run model care homes on a cost-sharing basis to start with, at the district level.

The possibility of introducing the PPP model, where the government provides infrastructure support and subsidises administrative costs from the welfare budget also can be examined.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Delhi violence

The violence that raged across north-east Delhi for three days on end exposed the religious fault-lines and the fragility of the social fabric. Communal rioting or sectarian violence of the kind witnessed in Delhi is underpinned by religious hatred.

No riot happens without the consent, connivance, complicity or collusion — tacit or otherwise — of the state. Instead of preventing the eruption of riots and quelling them, the Delhi police stood watching them passively and manifested its partisanship.

If the Delhi violence is anything to go by, we are treading on a perilous path. A nation divided against itself for whatever reason cannot be at peace with itself; it cannot progress and prosper. The antidote to the poison of religious hatred is a large dose of humanity.

G David Milton

Maruthancode, TN

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.