Letters to the Editor dated April 7, 2020

Extend the moratorium

This refers to the editorial ‘Moratorium muddle’ (April 7). At this juncture when the whole economy is suffering from the corona pandemic, the measures implemented by the RBI are inadequate to ease the financial burden of the borrowers. The three-month moratorium to some extent will enable banks to prevent the slippage of standard assets into the bad loans category, but as the revival of economic activity and business/consumer confidence will take time, the moratorium period should have been extended to at least nine months.

The demand and supply-side problems are hardening and, therefore, the government must look for more measures to boost the flow of cash to households and the needy. The knock-on effect will augment the demand for institutional credit and it will speed up the monetary transmission and, thereby, generation of employment and income.

VSK Pillai

Kottayam

Lessons from Covid

This has reference to ‘We’ve done well in battling spread of Covid’ (April 7). The return of migrant workers to their home States is unfortunate but it has not happened to the same extent from all States. We have a reason to believe that people were misled in some places and the government machinery responded late.

Many of the shortcomings of the shutdown could have been avoided if this was implemented after giving few days’ notice as done by the Singapore government. But for this, the handling of the crisis has been satisfactory so far. Also, it is time the government formulated an income protection policy for labourers and small businesses to provide them financial support in such force majeure situations in future.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

Anti-malarial drug

With scientists across the globe scrambling to develop an effective vaccine for coronovirus, US President Donald Trump among others are pinning their hopes on anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-affected patients. As one of the leading producers of hydroxychloroquine tablets, India, as a responsible rising power, cannot remain oblivious to the demand for the export of that drug to the worst afflicted countries. The ongoing battle against coronovirus demands sustained efforts and cooperation from countries across the globe. While the reports of the early success of hydroxychloroquine have generated hope, scientists are of the opinion that more tests need to be done before it is held up as a cure for Covid-19.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Lockdown period

Amid the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, people in India are divided over revoking the lockdown. While one group wants the lockdown lifted irrespective of the situation after the 21-day period, the middle class and government employees want it to continue until a sustainable result emerges. If the government continues with the lockdown for long, it will surely push the poor and marginalised sections to the brink.

Najibullah Quasmi Jogeshwari

Mumbai

MPLADS funds

The government's decision to suspend MPLADS funding is worrisome. At a time when the Covid-19 menace has to be tackled across the country, power has to be decentralised to a local level, so that funding decisions happen quickly. Instead, this decision to hold back funds at the Central government level will only slow down the response time.

Nandakumar Venkatachary

Chennai

Stand united

In the current situation, everyone, irrespective of caste, creed or religion, must stand united and focus on what needs to be done to control the spread of Covid-19. Both the haves and the have-nots gave been affected by the pandemic. We must salute and extend our support to all who have been working tirelessly — doctors, nurses, Asha workers, health department officials, policemen, volunteers, media, etc — in battling the virus

Lalita Bhagawan Reddy

Vijayapur, Karnataka

