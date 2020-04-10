Letters to the editor

Economic relief

This refers to ‘Covid-19: Err on the side of caution’ (April 10). Notwithstanding the massive damage caused to the economy, an immediate lifting of the lockdown across the country will be harmful to the health and life of the people. The focus of the Central and State governments must be on strengthening the infrastructure for healthcare. In a short span, it is difficult to put the derailed economy into the right track.

Turning on the economic activities gradually and according to prerogatives in a phased manner is vital, particularly for the unorganised sector. The aggregate demand for goods and services will expand over a period of time, and in the meanwhile, the government must deal with bottlenecks in supply of essential items.

The relief packages executed across the country are fruit-bearing. The Central government in consultation with the States must execute the next relief package without lag and to further ease the stress of the bank debtors, the banking regulator needs to look for suspending the applicability of the prudential norms on income recognition and assets classification for the current financial year, to facilitate the borrowers as well as the lenders.

VSK Pillai

Kottayam

Lockdown extension

This refers column ‘Covid-19 : Error on the side of caution’ (April 10). Many have opined that extending the lockdown will mean sacrificing the economy on the altar of life. The topmost priority therefore is to save life and avert the spreading of the virus by imposing isolation. The question is what is the sunset clause for such lockdown? If in the worst case scenario, the curve in not flattened, how long can th restrictions be sustained?

India is a diverse country. The one-size-fits-all approach is not workable and plausible. Almost all States are joining the chorus of extension of lockdown without solid reasoning. The excerabating of economy is directly proportional to span of lockdown. A situation where the people starving and dying outnumber the Covid-19 casualties must not occur.

The need of the hour is objective SWOT analysis of the further extension on a case by case basis, keeping in mind welfare of all and not leaving people to fend for themselves.

Deepak Singhal

Chennai

Private companies’ burden

This refers to ‘Private labs in a fix as SC says Covid-19 testing should be free’ (April 10). At a time when, due to the lockdown, all private companies are suffering huge financial losses, the Supreme Court cannot ask these enterprises to conduct tests free of cost.

Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test costs around ₹5,000. If the government or apex court wanted to facilitate such tests for the common people, then they should have been asked to subsidise the cost rather than putting all the burden on private companies. It is not at all accepted and pragmatic. The Supreme Court must have a rethink before these companies make it an unnecessary legal battle.

Bal Govind

Noida

Odisha announcement

It was praiseworthy that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the extension of the lockdown over the Covid-19 pandemic till April 30 in the State. In addition, Patnaik said train and air services will be closed till April 30, and educational institutions till June 17.

Moreover, the CM recommended that the Union governments do the same, even as many leaders have supported the idea of an extension of the lockdown. It is an undeniable fact that the people around the world follow lockdowns and social distancing to root out Covid-19.

On the other hand, there are millions of wagers and homeless people who are totally are seized by much trouble like hunger and money. The Odisha government must take such measures that people are able to go home, or provide them with all facilities until this pandemic comes to an end.

AL Nadwi

Bengaluru