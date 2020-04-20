LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
This refers to ‘Privacy challenges’ (April 20). Data privacy is a very sensitive issue and our government has been struggling for quite some time to protect citizens’ data. Now with Covid-19, patients and their locality data have been in public domain not only in Karnataka but in other States as well. It is done with the intention of making people of that locality aware about patients in their locality. But that same objective can be met without disclosing the identity of that person or family. It is unnecessary humiliation and stigma for that family which is already suffering.
Bal Govind
Noida
Expand ATM service
With reference to ‘India’s ATM ecosystem needs urgent repair, especially now’ (April 20), in the present pandemic situation, though digital banking is gaining momentum, many of the micro and small business entities are still depending on cash transactions for ease of doing business.
If the stringent regulatory entry norms imposed for ATM operators coupled with the cost-benefit metrics of the banks come in the way of utilisation of the cash transfers released by the government under the PMGKY scheme, it would add to the sufferings of the poor who are already in distress. Banks should extend mobile ATM services immediately.
Sitaram Popuri
Bengaluru
Cash must be made available
During this unprecedented crisis functionality of ATMs cannot be compromised and more so in hinterlands. In countryside these can be relegated to an ornamental kiosk and are perennially out of cash and/or dysfunctional in normal times or be it emergency. It is abundantly clear that in the given scheme of things nobody is held accountable and answerable for such glaring lapses and failures.
Technology needs to be leveraged to exhibit the functioning ATMs in a given area. This shall obviate the need for hapless people to trudge to ATMs that don’t work.
Moreover, big cities and towns are dotted with ATMs where people are savvy enough to use other modes of payments, and in comparison skeletal numbers are present in hinterlands. The field requires levelling by way of more penetration in deprived areas on a war footing.
Deepak Singhal
Chennai
Lifting of the lockdown
Of late, people are getting confused as to the dates of lifting of the lockdown as a few States have independently announced partial lifting of the lockdown. No doubt these announcements reveal the actual position of the problem on the ground, but then the Central government is also equally concerned about all territories on the issue, if not more. It is the Centre which first declared the impending corona problem and duly announcing a lockdown.
All other subsequent developments, measures, facts, follow-up steps, etc., have all been publicised in the media by the Centre almost every hour and all States have been implementing the measures for everyone’s safety. The States are part and parcel of the Centre and any of their suggestions/decisions should percolate from the Centre in a broader angle.
It would, therefore, be more appropriate if States first inform their decisions to the Centre and it announces the same taking into account all other partners’ opinions. This step would certainly remove a lot of confusion in the minds of the people.
Katuru Durga Prasad Rao
Hyderabad
Permission to work
It was good to learn that labourers who are stranded in different parts of the country due to the ongoing lockdown will be allowed to go to their respective places of work within a State provided they register with the local authority concerned and their skill mapping carried out to find out their suitability for various kinds of works.
During the journey by bus, social-distancing norms will be followed and the buses used for transport will be sanitised as per the guidelines of the health authorities. It is a welcome decision for the deprived migrant workers. At least they can start earning and support their families.
Ibne Giasuddin
Mumbai
