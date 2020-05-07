LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Fix the bugs first

This refers to ‘Aarogya setu app is safe: Centre’ (May 7). It is difficult to say whether this application is safe and accurate, because in Uttar Pradesh it has shown two negative cases as positive. This would have created some sort of panic amongst those living near those persons. While the intention of launching this app is good and it can be really useful, it would be better to test it well before making it mandatory. Also, a fine cannot be imposed on people for not using the app. If someone has found that this app can be hacked easily, then the government must plug those loopholes first rather than defend the indefensible.

Bal Govind

Noida

Loss of foodgrains

This refers to the report on foodgrains lost due to poor storage (May 7). The report reveals that huge quantities of rice are lost due to lack of proper storage facilities even as large sections of poor people struggle for food. The failure to construct such facilities even though year after year tonnes of foodgrains are lost is worrisome. Steps to build such facilities in adequate numbers should be initiated as early as possible.

TR Anandan

Coimbatore

Mumbai’s healthcare crisis

It is a matter of deep concern that Mumbai is on the verge of an unprecedented public health emergency as both public and private hospitals in the city are swamped with coronavirus patients. The ICU facilities of almost all hospitals are fully occupied and there is a shortage of nearly 400 doctors and healthcare professionals. Despite the lockdown, Mumbai is witnessing 400 cases daily on average. The city’s medical infrastructure is finding it difficult to meet their needs, forcing a few to wait on roads overnight before the administration makes arrangements. The situation is so dire that people with non-Covid ailments are struggling to get admitted. If the government doesn’t act immediately, the crisis in the city will worsen, putting the lives of many more patients at risk.

MN Musa

Mumbai

Data accuracy crucial

Apropos ‘For the love of statistics’ (May 7), it’s said that some people use statistics in the way a drunkard uses a lamp post — for support and not for illumination. As such, the job of a true statistician is to collect, analyse and interpret data in an objective manner without fear of criticism or even punishment by the powers that be.

The foundation of accurate inference is the accuracy of data. This in turn depends on the correctness of response from the data owners. Non-response or misleading response comes from those who do not have faith in the purpose of data collection or the trustworthiness of statisticians. Sometimes local factors come in the way such as surveyors being chased away for fear of they being corona carriers

As long as questions are raised about the reliability of source and technique of data collection by the users, statisticians will continue to face challenges.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Sage advice

With reference to ‘Buffetisms in the times of Covid’ (May 7), the unfathomable analysis of virus-impacted markets and the masterly investment advice given by the investment visionary of the century is very apt to the present situation. The classic principle of “never leverage to trade” is always an all-pervasive guidance in investment theory. Going by the recent divestment methodologies adopted by his group, in airlines and oil production companies which are incapacitated to build up their long-term assets, a viable indication emerged that the future investments in asset-lite model entities may not augur well.

This is a total U-turn in the investment philosophy adopted presently, where IT, logistics, e-commerce and service industries of this segment dominated the market in spite of their poor asset backing. Additionally, the forecast that equities will outperform bonds in the long run opens up huge opportunities for domestic and global private equity players to pitch in and source business at rock bottom valuations.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru