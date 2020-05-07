LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

The pandemic impact on Q1
The Volkswagen Group recorded a ‘substantial impact’ on its business as a result of the pandemic in the ...
Fix the bugs first
This refers to ‘Aarogya setu app is safe: Centre’ (May 7). It is difficult to say whether this application is safe and accurate, because in Uttar Pradesh it has shown two negative cases as positive. This would have created some sort of panic amongst those living near those persons. While the intention of launching this app is good and it can be really useful, it would be better to test it well before making it mandatory. Also, a fine cannot be imposed on people for not using the app. If someone has found that this app can be hacked easily, then the government must plug those loopholes first rather than defend the indefensible.
Bal Govind
Noida
Loss of foodgrains
This refers to the report on foodgrains lost due to poor storage (May 7). The report reveals that huge quantities of rice are lost due to lack of proper storage facilities even as large sections of poor people struggle for food. The failure to construct such facilities even though year after year tonnes of foodgrains are lost is worrisome. Steps to build such facilities in adequate numbers should be initiated as early as possible.
TR Anandan
Coimbatore
Mumbai’s healthcare crisis
It is a matter of deep concern that Mumbai is on the verge of an unprecedented public health emergency as both public and private hospitals in the city are swamped with coronavirus patients. The ICU facilities of almost all hospitals are fully occupied and there is a shortage of nearly 400 doctors and healthcare professionals. Despite the lockdown, Mumbai is witnessing 400 cases daily on average. The city’s medical infrastructure is finding it difficult to meet their needs, forcing a few to wait on roads overnight before the administration makes arrangements. The situation is so dire that people with non-Covid ailments are struggling to get admitted. If the government doesn’t act immediately, the crisis in the city will worsen, putting the lives of many more patients at risk.
MN Musa
Mumbai
Data accuracy crucial
Apropos ‘For the love of statistics’ (May 7), it’s said that some people use statistics in the way a drunkard uses a lamp post — for support and not for illumination. As such, the job of a true statistician is to collect, analyse and interpret data in an objective manner without fear of criticism or even punishment by the powers that be.
The foundation of accurate inference is the accuracy of data. This in turn depends on the correctness of response from the data owners. Non-response or misleading response comes from those who do not have faith in the purpose of data collection or the trustworthiness of statisticians. Sometimes local factors come in the way such as surveyors being chased away for fear of they being corona carriers
As long as questions are raised about the reliability of source and technique of data collection by the users, statisticians will continue to face challenges.
YG Chouksey
Pune
Sage advice
With reference to ‘Buffetisms in the times of Covid’ (May 7), the unfathomable analysis of virus-impacted markets and the masterly investment advice given by the investment visionary of the century is very apt to the present situation. The classic principle of “never leverage to trade” is always an all-pervasive guidance in investment theory. Going by the recent divestment methodologies adopted by his group, in airlines and oil production companies which are incapacitated to build up their long-term assets, a viable indication emerged that the future investments in asset-lite model entities may not augur well.
This is a total U-turn in the investment philosophy adopted presently, where IT, logistics, e-commerce and service industries of this segment dominated the market in spite of their poor asset backing. Additionally, the forecast that equities will outperform bonds in the long run opens up huge opportunities for domestic and global private equity players to pitch in and source business at rock bottom valuations.
Sitaram Popuri
Bengaluru
The Volkswagen Group recorded a ‘substantial impact’ on its business as a result of the pandemic in the ...
Set to debut in India later this year, will this global new model replicate the success of its bigger ...
From manufacturing to selling, change is in the works, says Steffen Knapp of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...