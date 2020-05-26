Letters to the editor

Samsung Galaxy M21: All the battery you need
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Business as usual
This refers to the editorial ‘Material disclosure’ (May 26). There was widespread thinking that the lockdown might impact the operations of the market, but there hasn’t been much affect on the running of the market. The regulator’s assessment that “only few companies have informed the exchanges about shutdown of operations due to the pandemic, sanitation of premises, safety of employees and so on” was correct. Since people partaking in share trading operations generally use telephone contacts, and the systems were functioning quite normally, the share markets could work. The impact on general working in other fields had, however, been visible.
TR Anandan
Coimbatore
Holistic approach
This refers to ‘Centre’s Covid response ticks all boxes’ (May 26). The Central government has taken a holistic approach while introducing the relief and fiscal stimulus measures, aimed at kick-starting the economic activities which became dormant on account of Covid-19. While the key objective is to drastically escalate consumption, it is critical to ensure that the abundantly available liquidity flows into the hands of the end beneficiaries. While the beneficiaries are from different strata of the economy, the onus is on the lenders to identify them, evaluate the credit requirements and ensure the use of funds for the mandated purpose.
Allowing asset classification relaxations, and other development and regulatory measures initiated by the banking regulator to ease the financial distress is also equally important to arrest the outstanding credit from turning into a bad asset. In order to rejuvenate the MSME sector, an additional moratorium period, additional working capital, relaxation in the computation of the drawing power by reducing the margin on the working capital limit, funded interest term loan, pre-approved loans in terms of the guaranteed emergency credit line, all have to be executed scrupulously. The chances of a flood of non-performing assets can’t be ruled out after the expiry of the moratorium period in vogue. Additionally, the fresh finance to be granted in terms of the fiscal stimulus will be disbursed at a time when the businesses are unpredictable. Extremely strong oversight and review mechanisms are essential to ensure the speedy flow of credit to the needy; but at the same time, it is also imperative to make sure that the resources are deployed to attain the intended purposes.
VSK Pillai
Kottayam
MSME revival
Apropos ‘A lifeline for MSMEs’ (May 26). Though the Atmanirbhar package does not directly put money in the people’s pocket, it has rejuvenated the MSME sector with a distrupted supply chain and collapsed demand.The guaranteed emergency credit line for MSMEs, which has been strategically packaged without a direct fiscal impact, is a boon for the sector. Financial assistance will revive MSMEs from the current crisis and the save loss of jobs, which is a key demand booster. Yet, the onus of utilising the new loan facility lies on the MSMEs. It is the vital responsibility of SIDBI and the lending banks to avert NPAs under the new scheme since bank money will be at risk of dismal performance of the MSMEs.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
Due diligence
Apropos ‘Protect bankers’ interest for free flow of credit to small firms: Seshagiri Rao’ (May 25). The credit guarantee scheme announced by the government for loans provided to MSMEs is a welcome step that protects the banks’ bottomline, should these loans go bad. But it still does not motivate the bankers to lend, considering their past bitter experiences.
Banking being primarily a business of ‘deposits and advances’. The latter turning into NPA is inevitable, due either to an adverse business climate, or to the recalcitrance of individual borrowers. While the corrupt officials need to be punished, those following the norms should feel protected for bonafide credit decisions taken in the normal course of business. It should be remembered that whereas an investigating agency looks at a banking transaction through a tooth comb, post facto, a banker is expected to gauge the borrower’s intent to repay, besides his capital and capacity, as part of credit appraisal.
V Jayaraman
Chennai
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Pilots getting back to duty after the lockdown face the task of being up to date
The aviation sector is gearing globally to resume services in a post Covid environment. What steps will ...
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, ...
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
The move strengthens the tobacco major’s push towards non-cigarette FMCG business
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...