Letters to the editor dated June 9, 2020

Economic recovery
This refers to ‘Focus on small spends to revive economy’ ( June 9). While the economy has been encountering a slowdown since 2018, the Covid-19 broke out and ravaged the economy of the country. Since then, the Reserve Bank of India has reduced the monetary policy rate considerably, and financial intermediaries over a period of time reduced their lending rates to spur the growth of credit. However, the loan books of banks continued to show dismal expansion, especially in the case of the core sectors. The sluggish demand for credit and banks’ aversion to financing risks have adversely affected the growth of capital formation. In order to combat the terrible fallout and to save the economy from the ongoing recession, the government pronounced the mega stimulus package and the banking regulator executed many monetary policy measures to ensure surplus liquidity to enable the banking sector.
The lockdown has been lifted with restraints to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Human capital, which is one of the key inputs of production, needs protection from the virus and therefore the government should not skimp in spending to strengthen the public healthcare. The creation of demand for credit is critical, and it will emerge from business confidence. The purchasing power of the consumers, which is crucial to push demand, is dependent on the disposable income of consumers, and as such an increased flow of income into the hands of the consumers is vital to accelerate the demand for goods. It will pave the way for the demand for capital to invest in restarting the dormant economic activities.
Mere stimulus packages, a drastic cut in the monetary policy rates and inducing the banking sector to fund investment are not sufficient enough to the survival and revival of the economy. A holistic strategy, including the ways and means to accelerate demand for capital and for goods and services, is paramount.
VSK Pillai
Kottayam
Role change
Apropos ‘Managing an independent director’s career’ (June 9). The suggestion to have a cooling off time of three years for appointing an independent director as whole-time director has its pros and cons. While it would ensure that the ID continue to be objective, it will rob the company of benefiting from immediate use of extraordinary talent, the very rationale for such a role change.
Instead, the conditions for the shift may be made more role-specific, and the explanatory memorandum justifying the appointment may include a statement that the performance of the ID was above board and objective throughout.
YG Chouksey
Pune
Collaborative efforts
This refers to ‘How should start-ups play the game in a post-Covid world?’ (June 9). Really, the woes of the engines of economic growth remain untold. Though, it is incumbent on the start-ups to search for opportunities in the crisis situation and diversify their activities to be profitable. While it is the primary responsibility of these hapless entities to gauge for low-hanging fruits, much depends on the ability of the Angel investors, banks and other funding institutions of start-ups, who have relatively superior knowledge in connecting these entities to other healthy clients. This would not only facilitate mutual exchange of product information across the table, but also demonstrate provision for supply of raw materials on credit, purchase/sale of end products and ensure start-up sustainability as well as reduction in the default and NPA rate for funding agencies.
Sitaram Popuri
Bengaluru
Testing time
The Telangana government’s move to promote the class 10 students without examination is certainly welcome in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in India. The decision taken by the government to declare grades based on internal evaluation comes as a relief to both students and parents.
The figures of the coronavirus are still with increasing tendency. At this juncture it is wise to keep the young children away from the situations where there is possibility of cluster-formation.
Ravi Teja Kathuripalli
Hyderabad
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
