Letters to the editor

Khabri: Stories with a difference
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Skilled employees
Apropos ‘Own goal’ (June 24). The H-1B system does enable some employers to replace high-wage US workers with cheaper foreign employees, and so they switch from in-house tech support teams to tech service contractors. In addition, in science and tech fields the US faces a mismatch between the skills demanded and those held by US workers, resulting in a surplus of workers in some areas and a shortage in others. Major interruptions do always displace workers whose skills fall out of demand. And the US, unlike developing economies,has long neglected retraining people to keep pace with those changes.
What the US forgets is that the coronavirus is a major socio-economic jolt. The return to normalcy will increase the demand for more honed skillsets to handle realigned logistics, boost efficiency and save costs to offset months of idleness and loss. More importantly, the very architecture of many existing business and work models must change to be able to survive, and that would require far higher levels of talent. The US will realise soon enough that it requires more, not less, of these visa approvals.
R Narayanan
Mumbai
Big mistake
This refers to ‘Own goal’ (June 24). Since the US elections are due in November, President Donald Trump’s move of suspending non-immigrant work visas is nothing but a politically-motivated show to please his voters. But in a larger context, it is not a smart move and has obviously been criticised by most corporates in the Silicon Valley and by other countries. Without a doubt, the US may have to pay a price for this.
A large part of the economic growth and development of the superpower is thanks to the migrants and skilled workers. How the US will compensate for the gap created by the absence of these workers is anyone’s guess.
Bal Govind
Noida
Pharmaceutical production
This is with reference to ‘Self sufficiency in bulk drugs is a must’ (June 24). The author nails the fact that India should end its dependability on China for active pharmaceutical ingredients which are imported because of the lower cost. The time has come to think beyond cost and indigenise the manufacturing of APIs in India.
The Indo-Chinese stand-off at Ladakh blows the whistle for extricating the pharma sector from Chinese hold, with government financial support.The Covid pandemic also highlights the need to maintain a distance from China in both economic and social spheres, and a concrete pharma policy for self-reliance in APIs must be brought to reality.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
Rate cuts
This refers ‘Small-savings schemes may see further reduction in interest rate’ (June 24). Cutting down the interest rates on various post office saving schemes is imprudent and ill-timed in the current scenario. The rates are already at an all-time low, and any further reduction will badly hit savers, especially the superannuated section, which is solely dependant on interest income. The cost of medical expenses is shooting through the roof, oil prices are rising by the day, and tenants are not paying rent. It is apparent that the government is bereft of ideas to shore up its falling revenues and is resorting to scapegoating hapless people. The government ought to put more money in the hands of the people to boost consumption and spur the economy.
Deepak Singhal
Chennai
Daily issues
The post-Covid time is perhaps a difficult period, especially for the ordinary people and those living in rural areas. During the lockdown period, production of various materials would have been halted, and the resumption of the work might take some time. There might be also other problems rendering day-to-day life difficult. Though the government has taken steps to meet the needs of the people, they are not enough. The district administrators should take it upon themselves to solve the problems. A suitable panel of district officials should meet people periodically and ascertain their problems and find solutions.
TR Anandan
Coimbatore
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
Fund’s multi-cap approach — 30 stocks across market capitalisations — has been paying off
The fund’s bet on large-cap American stocks across sectors has paid off well
I am 30 years old and self-employed. Following are my monthly investments: ₹5,000 each in Axis Long Term ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...