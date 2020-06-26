Letters to the editor June 26, 2020

Ground realities

This refers to the editorial ‘Score it right’ (June 26). The coronavirus is steadily engulfing the country while the governments are avowing that things are under control. However, ground reality is at odds with what is being showcased. Although the government is earnestly trying every trick in the book to contain the pandemic, with limited resources, it is striving to bite more than it can chew. Scrupulously following social distancing norms and personal hygiene is the only way to combat the disease, but what about the people living in the congested slums? The only glimmer of hope is low mortality and high recovery rate vis-a-vis other countries.

Further, with the onset of the monsoon, the outbreak of diseases such as dengue and malaria will make matters worse.

The government ought to call spade a spade without muddling the facts and figures, so that a minimum semblance of trust is maintained amongst all stakeholders.

Deepak Singhal

Chennai

Proper analysis

Apropos ‘Score it right’ (June 26). Apart from adequate data about the number of Covid-19 cases in India, we also need an appropriate standard to estimate the months needed to reach the peak. Only then we can determine where we sit on the curve.

Together with the correct doubling rate, recovery rate, death rate and positivity ratio, we can arrive at a more dependable conclusion.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Geopolitical games

Apropos ‘India’s growth story stuck between US, China’ (June 26). Indeed, the twin blows of the Galwan stand-off with China and the suspension of H-1B visas by the Donald Trump administration are testing India’s geopolitical strategies. Punishing China both in the trade and defence front for its military provocation is not immediately feasibile; and Trump’s unpredictability makes it hard to form policies. Both the US and China are advancing their own agenda with India, and a quick response is the need of the hour.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Rethink strategy

This refers to ‘Paying back China’ (June 26). Indeed, China needs to be paid back, but not necessarily with offensive measures through armed forces. Countering through the trade route is the best way of dealing with our hostile neighbour, but then it is easier said than done. Given India’s huge trade deficits with China, all calls of boycotting Chinese goods may not hurt China, but our own supply chain would be disrupted. Even the trade associations have also sought time to reduce China’s dependence. Not only will we have to strengthen our whole business ecosystem and start producing world-class goods at competitive prices, but we will also have to create a parallel infrastructure for raw material. So any knee-jerk reaction will only harm our companies and industries.

Bal Govind

Noida

Building immunity

The debate around the world about herd immunity from Covid-19 is picking up pace. Epidemiologists are suggesting it as one of the solutions for this pandemic. The lockdown was termed as a period for preparation of the health infrastructure to battle the virus, and now living with it has become the only option. The development of a viable vaccine is still underway and letting antibodies develop naturally is a big risk. If we do let the virus spread under the guise of herd immunity, vulnerable sections will be exposed and the mortality rate will rise.

Herd Immunity is not a process or a technique that can be implemented, it is a natural occurrence. The ideal way of achieving immunity is through vaccine, in the absence of which the virus has to be contained by tracing, testing and treating. Since India has a huge population, we cannot take risks by any such experiments engineering. We are quite far from achieving natural immunity; even the sero survey conducted by the ICMR shows that only 1-2 per cent of people have developed antibodies naturally in these three months.

Ravi Teja Kathuripalli

Hyderabad