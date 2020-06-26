Letters to the editor June 26, 2020

No ifs, just butts
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
Ground realities
This refers to the editorial ‘Score it right’ (June 26). The coronavirus is steadily engulfing the country while the governments are avowing that things are under control. However, ground reality is at odds with what is being showcased. Although the government is earnestly trying every trick in the book to contain the pandemic, with limited resources, it is striving to bite more than it can chew. Scrupulously following social distancing norms and personal hygiene is the only way to combat the disease, but what about the people living in the congested slums? The only glimmer of hope is low mortality and high recovery rate vis-a-vis other countries.
Further, with the onset of the monsoon, the outbreak of diseases such as dengue and malaria will make matters worse.
The government ought to call spade a spade without muddling the facts and figures, so that a minimum semblance of trust is maintained amongst all stakeholders.
Deepak Singhal
Chennai
Proper analysis
Apropos ‘Score it right’ (June 26). Apart from adequate data about the number of Covid-19 cases in India, we also need an appropriate standard to estimate the months needed to reach the peak. Only then we can determine where we sit on the curve.
Together with the correct doubling rate, recovery rate, death rate and positivity ratio, we can arrive at a more dependable conclusion.
YG Chouksey
Pune
Geopolitical games
Apropos ‘India’s growth story stuck between US, China’ (June 26). Indeed, the twin blows of the Galwan stand-off with China and the suspension of H-1B visas by the Donald Trump administration are testing India’s geopolitical strategies. Punishing China both in the trade and defence front for its military provocation is not immediately feasibile; and Trump’s unpredictability makes it hard to form policies. Both the US and China are advancing their own agenda with India, and a quick response is the need of the hour.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
Rethink strategy
This refers to ‘Paying back China’ (June 26). Indeed, China needs to be paid back, but not necessarily with offensive measures through armed forces. Countering through the trade route is the best way of dealing with our hostile neighbour, but then it is easier said than done. Given India’s huge trade deficits with China, all calls of boycotting Chinese goods may not hurt China, but our own supply chain would be disrupted. Even the trade associations have also sought time to reduce China’s dependence. Not only will we have to strengthen our whole business ecosystem and start producing world-class goods at competitive prices, but we will also have to create a parallel infrastructure for raw material. So any knee-jerk reaction will only harm our companies and industries.
Bal Govind
Noida
Building immunity
The debate around the world about herd immunity from Covid-19 is picking up pace. Epidemiologists are suggesting it as one of the solutions for this pandemic. The lockdown was termed as a period for preparation of the health infrastructure to battle the virus, and now living with it has become the only option. The development of a viable vaccine is still underway and letting antibodies develop naturally is a big risk. If we do let the virus spread under the guise of herd immunity, vulnerable sections will be exposed and the mortality rate will rise.
Herd Immunity is not a process or a technique that can be implemented, it is a natural occurrence. The ideal way of achieving immunity is through vaccine, in the absence of which the virus has to be contained by tracing, testing and treating. Since India has a huge population, we cannot take risks by any such experiments engineering. We are quite far from achieving natural immunity; even the sero survey conducted by the ICMR shows that only 1-2 per cent of people have developed antibodies naturally in these three months.
Ravi Teja Kathuripalli
Hyderabad
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
Assamese villagers opt for traditional housing for protection against floods
Covid-19 has meant no tourists or joy rides at the Ridge in Shimla, leaving horse owners in penury
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...