Letters to the editor dated June 29, 2020

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
Stand-off with China
The India-China face-off has paved the way for the ‘boycott Chinese goods’ slogan, which is trending across the country now. The public mood has already changed, with protests taking the form of even destroying Chinese goods. What we need to learn is whether the boycott will hurt Indian companies? If we do a reality check, China’s investment in India have risen 500 per cent since 2014, even as we launched initiatives like Make in India, Startup India, Stand-up India, and so on.
Today, most of the electronics gadgets, smartphones, mobile apps, raw materials used in the manufacture of drugs, and many daily-use items are either from China or made using Chinese investments.
These products, therefore, cannot be dispensed with straight-away. If we do so, it will hurt our industry and employees as well. Our focus should be to formulate appropriate policies than raising slogans.
Our dependence on China can be cut by developing indigenous alternatives and building a strong domestic economy.
Ravi Teja Kathuripalli
Hyderabad
Attracting FDI
This refers to ‘What ails India’s Model BIT?’ (June 29). The article emphasises on boosting FDI by attracting global companies contemplating on moving their investments away from China. But India itself, thanks to the pandemic, is going through a difficult period with people’s incomes shrinking with complete/partial closure of industrial and commercial establishments.
There will be a virtual halt in the growth of many sectors at least for some months. The government’s efforts at creating conditions for investments in these sectors also will be limited due the current public health and related issues.
TR Anandan
Coimbatore
Focus on inner beauty
This refers to ‘Be comfortable in your own skin’ (June 29). The millennials, who are the major consumers, are not so gullible as to get carried away by misleading advertisements.
Just as caste hierarchy in society, particularly in India, is losing its relevance with the rise in education, urbanisation and occupational mobility, so shall these prejudices based on skin colour.
The focus of society ought to be on inner beauty, inculcating moral and ethical values and, most importantly, physical and mental well-being.
Further, singling out and targeting a few companies is not the answer, especially when one finds matrimonial advertisements awash with demand for fair skinned bride or groom.
Deepak Singhal
Chennai
Ayurvedic drug for Covid
This is with reference to a recent controversy regarding claims of a new ayurvedic drug being a cure for Covid-19. The clinical trials and research may not have been documented well in such cases as in the case of USFDA approvals, but the efficacy of alternative medicines should not be ignored totally.
In fact, the Tamil Nadu Government is already distributing Siddha herbs for patients and public. Hence, if any new drug in alternative medicine cannot be proved as a standalone cure it should be tried as supplementary therapy provided its safety is established.
M Raghuraman
Mumbai
A sombre milestone
Coronavirus has infected more than 10 million individuals worldwide so far; it means at least one in every 780 humans on the planet has been infected. India alone accounts for more than half a million cases. Covid-19 has killed over half a million people; a death is not a statistic; the loss of a loved one is so intensely personal, poignant and painful that it is beyond words. The global situation is still grim. Only time will reveal how the virus will mutate and behave and shape our future.
The pandemic is more than a global public health crisis; it is a crisis of life itself. We can do little about morbidity and mortality built into being in nature’s scheme of things. Nevertheless, we can and rebuild a more resilient, more pandemic-prepared, and more humane society.
G David Milton
Maruthancode, TN
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Following the breakout of Friday, the stock of EID-Parry has turned its near-term trend positive and is ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...