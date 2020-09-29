LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Vodafone and after
This refers to the editorial ‘Bury the ‘retro’ ghost’ (September 28). It is easier said than done to expect the government not to appeal against the Vodafone judgement. However, the issue ought not to be viewed through a legal prism but we must also consider moral and prudential reasons. India is not China, which overtly flouts international treaties and rulings. Furthermore, an appeal may have the same fate and India may have to eat humble pie eventually.
Deepak Singhal
Chennai
Any retrospective amendment of law is violative of the principles of justice, as it deprives the former of ‘predictability’, which is a sine qua non for law abidance. In the Vodafone case, to circumvent the Supreme Court verdict of 2012, that the group did not have to pay taxes for its purchase of 67 per cent stake in Hutchison Whampoa, the then government passed an amendment to the Finance Act, empowering the Income Tax Department to retrospectively tax such deals. Against the demand of ₹22,100 crore made by the IT department, the Vodafone Group approached the Permanent Court of Arbitration, at the Hague, in 2014, which has now ruled in the group’s favour. The present government should gracefully accept the verdict, sending positive signals to prospective investors as to the certainty of law in India, while retaining the original amendment to the Finance Act, more as a deterrence against exploitation of loopholes, in its taxation laws.
V Jayaraman
Chennai
Health wealth
This refers to ‘A great digital leap forward in healthcare’ (September 28). Of course the National Digital Health Mission, at this juncture of pandemic with dearth for regular medical service other than the virus treatment, creates a virtual medical platform with change in products and delivery model. But such reformical transmission in health care sector cannot reach all kinds of beneficiaries and the market is confined to literates with financial ability. The digital mode of rendering medical services and practices serves as a good alternative at this juncture of pandemic and can be stabilised even after resuming normal medical service in the post pandemic period
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
Reality bytes
This refers to the editorial ‘Mind the digital gap’ (September 26). Although digitalisation is advancing in all walks of life, a majority of the people, more particularly those residing in the rural and hinterland, are helpless when it comes to take advantage of technology due to poor literacy, poverty and the prevailing deficient communication network and power supply.
The inadequacy of standard educational institutions and the indifferent attitude of the villagers towards educating their wards are not only keeping the children uneducated but creating roadblocks too in the path of economic growth and social development.
The economically and socially backward people are forced to send the children for earning the livelihood rather than for education. Eradication of poverty is paramount to have the participation of the whole community.
VSK Pillai
Changanacherry, Kerala
More than a singer
The death of SP Balasubrahmanyam is a great loss not only for music lovers and his fans but for the entire entertainment industry. His contribution should not be measured in pure entertainment value as he helped in national integration by singing in so many languages. His songs became a reference bank for learners, television programmes besides stage shows and created employment for many singers, instrument players and other support staff, becoming a hub for economic activity.
M Raghuraman
Mumbai
Hitting the poor the hardest
This is with reference to the news report ‘Tomato, onion, potato push up food, overall inflation’ (September 28). Inflation hurts the poor, lower middle class and middle class people the most and they form the majority of this populous nation. Hence inflation should be fought on a large scale.
Veena Shenoy
Thane
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...