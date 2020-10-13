Letters to the editor dated October 13, 2020

Travails of seniors

Apropos ‘Ensuring income security for seniors’ (October, 13), though medical science has increased life expectancy, the quality of life of seniors leaves much to be desired.

Even as the family continues to be an important supporting institution for them, with the steady decline of the joint family system even in Indian villages, most are left to fend for themselves in their old age.

While the condition the retirees from the unorganised sector is pathetic, that of the pensioners from the organised sector is not without its share of anomalies.

As for interest income, the maximum FD interest is now barely 7 per cent. The biggest problem faced by the seniors is the prohibitive medical expenses and the steady rise in the annual insurance premium for those covered by medical insurance.

Unless the ‘Draft National Policy for Senior Citizens 2020’ addresses these concerns, it would only mean that for the senior Indians ‘longevity is a blessing, but old age is a curse’.

V Jayaraman

Chennai

Social security

In developed countries people are taken care from cradle to grave. Senior citizens are well looked after by the state as regards all their needs, including medical and social security.

India being a developing country and with little social security available post retirement, a majority of the senior citizens are at the mercy of their children. No wonder, the admissions in old-age houses are swelling, especially in big cities.

The condition of senior citizens belonging to lower middle-class with no income/regular pension is pathetic.

Many of them are abandoned by their children and left to fend for themselves. In a country with vast unemployment, increasing the retirement age to 70 years will not be good idea.

The Atal Pension Yojana is a good scheme and should be popularised among the unorganised sector. Also, the government should construct old-age homes with decent facilities for underprivileged senior citizens.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

A demand booster

This is with reference to the editorial ‘Innovative stimulus’ (October 13). Indeed, the festival stimulus announced by the Centre for its employees is innovative and will be a big demand booster, especially during the upcoming festival season. But for badly hit migrant and unorganised sector workers, who have lost jobs and exhausted their savings during the pandemic, the Centre must announce at least some food-related freebies for the festival season, especially as there is a humongous amount of agri surplus.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Pension of bankers

This refers to ‘Govt moves to push demand with ₹73,000-crore stimulus’ (October 13).

The government has announced several financial measures to spur the purchasing power of Central government employees during the ensuing festival season of Diwali and for raising the GST revenues.

The Centre should also raise the pension of bank employees, many of whom are facing financial difficulties. The Finance Minister has also hinted that if all other undertakings, including States, opt for the schemes it would boost consumption demand and economic growth of the country on the whole.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Welcome stimulus

The Finance Minister’s decision to offer substantial stimulus to the Central government staff is a welcome step. It is an initiative which will boost the morale of the staff.

As a next step, the Finance Minister should hold periodic meetings with the management and union heads of public sector entities on ways to boost operational efficiency and also seek information on their demands, if any.

TR Anandan

Coimbatore

