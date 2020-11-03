Letters to the editor dated November 3, 2020

EV market: Can battery lease model give ‘power’ to the people?
GST hurdles
This refers to ‘Is GST about ease of doing business?’ (November 3). Three years ago when the GST was launched, it was aimed at not only facilitating ease of doing business but also ensuring greater tax compliance. Sadly, it has not been able to achieve either.
Also, the GST Council, which has been more than accommodative to industry’s demands, has not been able to address critical issues of compliance and return-filing faced by small businesses. And adding to the misery caused by the pandemic, MSMEs have to adopt e-invoicing, which is difficult for entrepreneurs who do not have a separate accounting department.
Bal Govind
Noida
A long way to go
Even three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers and MSMEs. The GST Council frequently modifies not only the contents and composition but also the relevant tax slabs.
This proves how ill-prepared the government was. But the buck does not stop here, the Centre and States are often at loggerheads as the latter is not being able to get even their legitimate dues in time.
Vinayak G
Bengaluru
Political gimmicks
Apropos ‘Politics, pathos and misplaced priorities (November 3), the election mela is awash with speeches laced with satire and the inevitable slogans and promises. Inspired speeches should showcase leaders for their successes on the economy and governance fronts.
Currently though, the economy is low on growth, jobs and social equity.
R Narayanan
Navi Mumbai
Loan waivers
This refers to ‘Why loan waivers do not curb farmer suicides’ (November 3). Loan waivers as done are not a permanent solution to farmers’ problems. This has been emphasised by experts for years. Moreover, the farmers contend that loan waivers mainly benefit big farmers. Small and marginal farmers still depend on local moneylenders for their farm and domestic needs, as moneylenders never ask about the utilisation of the money lent. Seeing this, the government introduced Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi by which it has promised ₹6,000 to be paid in tranches.
Despite the RBI repeatedly stressing that waivers affect banks, political parties across the country continue to announce them to garner votes. Farmers need instant and easy credit, but in practice this is not possible through banks and that is why they prefer moneylenders. The Centre’s recent proposal to extend sale of crop in private markets in addition to the agricultural markets is a good one, but opposition parties are complicating the issue and creating confusion among farmers.
TSN Rao
Bhimavaram, AP
Curbing farmer suicides
While debt and penury are the main causes for suicides by farmers, a majority of suicide cases can be avoided if farmers are counselled at the right time and in the right manner. For this, the government should take the help of NGOs, professional counsellors, etc. It is not only the burden of debts, but visualising a gloomy future which drives farmers to suicide. In the case of failed crops, the farmer and his family can be given alternative employment, livelihood. Waiver of farm loans is only a small step to prevent suicides. Counselling and raising farmers’ hopes by speaking to them and their family members, and taking care of their medical and other needs by the state in co-ordination with CSR of large industrial houses are better ways to help prevent farmer suicides.
By encouraging small scale and cottage industries, the families of poor farmers who are unable to earn from their farmland can get alternative employment. Also, the government should appeal to counsellors, NGOs, retired teachers to help the farmers by their own ways and means.
Veena Shenoy
Thane
