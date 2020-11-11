Letters to the editor dated November 11, 2020

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
‘Watch and wait’ policy
It is three days now after the US declared Joe Biden as President-elect. But two prominent nations are yet to congratulate him. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding back his welcoming message to Biden, perhaps owing to his comradeship with Donald Trump as well Russia’s alleged involvement in the 2016 US elections. Chinese President Xi Jinping of China, on the other hand, does so more to cock a snook at the US, a country that stands polarised today. Trump has only brought the the reality into prominence.
R Narayanan
Navi Mumbai
Sigh of relief for Nitish
By scraping past the majority mark in the Bihar Assembly polls, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance has retained power with a sigh of relief. The poll outcome has dashed the dream of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan alliance returning to power by riding on the possible wave of resentment among poor and impoverished sections, especially the returning migrant workers.
The emergence of the BJP as a major political force in Bihar by eclipsing Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (U) in the Assembly polls and its emphatic win in most of the bye-elections held in other States reflects its growing hegemony in the political landscape of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and his sway over voters remain intact despite the economic and humanitarian crisis wrought by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
M Jeyaram
Sholavandan (TN)
NDA regains power in Bihar
With reference to the report ‘NDA retains power in Bihar with 125 seats’ ( November 11), it was Narendra Modi who single handedly ‘outsmarted’ all power-centric moves of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan alliance, during the just concluded Bihar Assemby polls.
However, Chiragh Paswan’s LJP nearly “sunk” the political boat of the NDA in a “nail-biting” finish. So the PM could consider taking away the LJP’s “berth”, in the Union Cabinet.
Chiragh Paswan had clearly overestimated his party’s political strength by insisting on having a lion’s share of the seats during the pre-poll talks with the BJP and JD (U).
While the voters have now shown him his place, he should consider himself lucky for not getting completely eclipsed from the political horizon of Bihar.
SK Gupta
New Delhi
With reference to the Editorial ‘Positive compaign’ (November 11), once again the voters of Bihar have refrained from giving a sweeping victory to any party.
The result shows that Biharis have gradually extricated themselves from the grip of ‘caste’ politics and focussing more on development with education and jobs. Indeed the Prime Minister's campaign mainly focused with development agenda yielded well to BJP with strong electoral performance.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
Rescure farmers from politics
With reference to the article ‘Can Cong States’ amended acts help farmers?’ (November 20), there is little doubt that farmers must be rewarded with utmost attention by extending full benefits of farm acts, without mixing politics into it. It is deplorable that farmers have become the hostages in the gameplan of political parties, who must, willingly or unwillingly, unite together to ensure that farmers of all States get the benefit in a time-bound manner, for the only reason that politics in farming can only cause more harm than good for their future.
Rajiv Magal
Halekere Village (Karnataka)
Getting polls wrong
The modern-day science of psephology is still in its infancy. Its proponents need to fine-tune some of its parameters, to enhance the reliability of poll surveys. The predictions about the outcome of the Bihar Assembly elections were wide off the mark. With just one exception, all the survey agencies miserably failed to forecast the results.
Arun Malankar
Mumbai
