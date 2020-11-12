LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Biden transition

It concerns believers in democracy that the outgoing US President Donald Trump is still refusing to concede defeat and extend cooperation for a smooth transition of power. President-elect Joe Biden has described it as an “embarrassment”. When the people have spoken through the ballot the contenders for power have no option but to abide by it. Trump seems to be under the illusion that America is his own private fiefdom. However, Biden is going ahead with his work; he has spoken to world leaders; he has constituted a coronavirus task force. His transition team continues its work despite getting no federal funding. Trump cannot prolong the uncertainty over the transition of presidency. He is well advised not to wait for the humiliation of being forcibly removed from the White House.

G David Milton

Maruthancode (TN)

A futile exercise

It goes without saying that the ‘final’ outcome of the Bihar State Assembly elections has conclusively proved most of the exit polls as highly unrealistic and deceptive. While some vested political interests might have reaped some rich financial harvest in the process but the fact remains that these polls have virtually resulted in an unimaginable loss of time and money apart from creating the needless/mindless 'hype' over all the TV news channels across the country.

In fact, the National Broadcaster's Association (NBA), TV news channels' regulating/monitoring body, is expected to take a holistic view of the self-serving ‘Live’ debates being telecast for hours together on purely hypothetical and presumptive basis.

However, it is strongly felt that there should be a complete ban not only on the pre-election “Opinion Polls” but also on the “Exit Polls” since the same could be “sponsored” or even 'stage managed'. Let the Election Commission rise to the occasion. However, our hopes finally rest with the honourable Supreme Court, if our past experiences are any indication.

Vinayak G

Bengaluru

Reviving growth

With reference to the article ‘States hold the key to growth revival’, positive numbers from various key sectors like automobiles, consumer durables and retail were much needed to have some positive expectations in the next quarters. But if the government wants to sustain this growth in the medium term then it will have to be flexible and practical in its approach as economy can only be revived by public spending as private investment will take time to revive.

On the GST compensation issue, the Centre did not seem to take a pragmatic approach by asking States to borrow on their own. It is the state’s finances which will fuel growth, is better that the Modi government does not worry about fiscal position at this juncture and let economic revival be the top most priority.

Bal Govind

Noida

Women entrepreneurs

With reference to the report “Maharashtra’s women farmers are sowing seeds of women entrepreneurship” (November 11), it is heartening to see adversity being converted to an opportunity. The women entrepreneurs should be helped by the government through small loans, subsidies and marketing. The women should be trained to market their produce by the government, NGOs and MNCs through their CSR schemes. The women on their part should form small co-operative societies to pool their resources. If we encourage women farmers to supplement the family incomes by innovative ways especially in districts like Osmanabad, there will be fewer suicide cases.

Veena Shenoy

Thane