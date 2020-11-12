LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Biden transition
It concerns believers in democracy that the outgoing US President Donald Trump is still refusing to concede defeat and extend cooperation for a smooth transition of power. President-elect Joe Biden has described it as an “embarrassment”. When the people have spoken through the ballot the contenders for power have no option but to abide by it. Trump seems to be under the illusion that America is his own private fiefdom. However, Biden is going ahead with his work; he has spoken to world leaders; he has constituted a coronavirus task force. His transition team continues its work despite getting no federal funding. Trump cannot prolong the uncertainty over the transition of presidency. He is well advised not to wait for the humiliation of being forcibly removed from the White House.
G David Milton
Maruthancode (TN)
A futile exercise
It goes without saying that the ‘final’ outcome of the Bihar State Assembly elections has conclusively proved most of the exit polls as highly unrealistic and deceptive. While some vested political interests might have reaped some rich financial harvest in the process but the fact remains that these polls have virtually resulted in an unimaginable loss of time and money apart from creating the needless/mindless 'hype' over all the TV news channels across the country.
In fact, the National Broadcaster's Association (NBA), TV news channels' regulating/monitoring body, is expected to take a holistic view of the self-serving ‘Live’ debates being telecast for hours together on purely hypothetical and presumptive basis.
However, it is strongly felt that there should be a complete ban not only on the pre-election “Opinion Polls” but also on the “Exit Polls” since the same could be “sponsored” or even 'stage managed'. Let the Election Commission rise to the occasion. However, our hopes finally rest with the honourable Supreme Court, if our past experiences are any indication.
Vinayak G
Bengaluru
Reviving growth
With reference to the article ‘States hold the key to growth revival’, positive numbers from various key sectors like automobiles, consumer durables and retail were much needed to have some positive expectations in the next quarters. But if the government wants to sustain this growth in the medium term then it will have to be flexible and practical in its approach as economy can only be revived by public spending as private investment will take time to revive.
On the GST compensation issue, the Centre did not seem to take a pragmatic approach by asking States to borrow on their own. It is the state’s finances which will fuel growth, is better that the Modi government does not worry about fiscal position at this juncture and let economic revival be the top most priority.
Bal Govind
Noida
Women entrepreneurs
With reference to the report “Maharashtra’s women farmers are sowing seeds of women entrepreneurship” (November 11), it is heartening to see adversity being converted to an opportunity. The women entrepreneurs should be helped by the government through small loans, subsidies and marketing. The women should be trained to market their produce by the government, NGOs and MNCs through their CSR schemes. The women on their part should form small co-operative societies to pool their resources. If we encourage women farmers to supplement the family incomes by innovative ways especially in districts like Osmanabad, there will be fewer suicide cases.
Veena Shenoy
Thane
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Mid-caps are not just cyclical bets but worth investing for wealth creation for long term
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
Edelweiss and ICICI Prudential are among the best performers despite contrasting styles
Investors with a short-term perspective and high-risk appetite can buy the stock of D-Link India. Since the ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...