LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Era of financial repression
With reference to the article ‘We are in an era of financial repression’ (December 23), to revive our languishing economy we need to activate financial mediation. That would hinge on PSBs that account for around 75 per cent of loans disbursed in the banking system — and they own 80 per cent of NPAs.
The RBI has been for long addressing concerns over inflation, liquidity flooding and exchange value correction being but an adjunct. Rate cuts cannot help an economy that is hit by lack of demand.
We see massive injections of liquidity by major nations failing to jump-start economies. Worse, these monetary interventions have largely triggered unsteady flow of funds between economies.
R Narayannan
Navi Mumbai
The financial repression practised by RBI and the government should not be seen in isolation. The government has to provide huge funds for defence expenditure in view of prevailing tension in the border and healthcare especially for Covid control and vaccination which are going to cost heavily. Due to the current uncertainty prevailing due to the pandemic, the private sector is going slow on investments. Fund availability and low interest alone will not induce borrowings and large corporates other avenues to raise funds. On the other hand, many MSMEs are starved of working capital and lending should follow bottom up approach starting from these borrowers so that economic stimulus is both broad based and deep rooted. The co-origination model of banks and NBFCs jointly funding the MSMEs should be tried seriously and the regulator may also consider relaxing NPA norms for them to 120 days for sometime.
M Raghuraman
Mumbai
With reference ‘We are in an era of financial repression’ (December 23), while the unlocking of the lockdown and speedy enforcement of stimulus measures are yielding positive results, an intervention by the government to further strengthen cash flows in the economy is vital to push consumption and demand. The lowered rate of interest and abundant injection of liquidity needs to be optimally utilised to spur investment. As public sector banks occupy a major portion of the banking space it is essential to infuse more capital into them, besides supporting the banks with adequate infrastructure to ensure seamless flow of credit.
Inflation cause mainly by the rise in the price of consumer items must not be considered as a limitation in enhancing the government borrowing and spending for revenue and capital expenditures. An expanding fiscal deficit is inevitable at this juncture as the economy is embarked for revival from the pandemic induced economic wreckage.
VSK Pillai
Changanacherry
Killer air pollution
With reference to the report ‘Air pollution has killed 16.7 lakh Indians since 1990: Study’ (December 23), more than strict rules, educating people on hazards of air pollution will work wonders. Without people’s co-operation and awareness, problems relating to air pollution cannot be solved. With superior and good public transport system people will definitely not take out their private vehicles on road which will not only reduce the road traffic but will also reduce pollution levels and save fuel.
Besides, government servants, should be allowed to use their vehicles only for emergencies and should be asked to use the public transport.
The odd even number scheme is also a good move on the part of the Delhi government and should be introduced on an experimental basis.
Veena Shenoy
Thane
Corrigendum
With reference to a news item carried in BusinessLine dated December 22, 2020, that said the number of passengers who arrived in Mumbai from the UK with suspected infection of mutant coronavirus has risen to 15, the Press Information Bureau has clarified that establishment of the genome sequence to identify the presence of the mutant virus is yet to be done by a designated lab of ICMR, DBT, CSIR and NCDC.
We apologise for the error.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...