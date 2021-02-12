Letters to the editor dated February 12, 2021

PM’s candid view

Apropos ‘Watershed moment’ (February 12), the Prime Minister should be applauded for his forthright observation: “Wealth should be created first before it can be distributed.” His speech is a clear exposition of his government’s agenda and a signal to the bureaucrats to shun tax terrorism and harassment of big business.

What we are used to seeing in India is the politicians attacking industrialists in public and then approaching them in private for personal favours, including fat donations to their parties during elections. While one witnessed the mass exodus of industries in the communist ruled States like West Bengal and Kerala, China and Russia, considered the citadel of communism, have been rolling out the red carpet to FDI in their own lands.

The only worthies who have prospered from socialism in India are the politicians. It is time they realised that governance is not about distributing freebies, nor about strengthening the weak by destroying the strong.

V Jayaraman

Chennai

Bridge the trust deficit

The Prime Minister’s stand is but a deja vu to the reforms of the 1990s, with near similar embrace of the private sector. The government, not known to trust its own institutions, bureaucracy or the Opposition, would as much suspect these “wealth-creators” too. The bridges of trust are yet to be built and neo-nationalism springs up too often for comfort.

Private business needs certainty and stability of ground rules and regulations to operate long term, as much as it needs to be trusted. Governments have consistently come short on both. That said, private sector development is not a panacea to poverty. Without the necessary elements in place — good governance and respect for human rights, among others — it might well deepen the cycle of non-inclusive growth. Trust, fair oversight and due respect are applicable both to public and private sector engagement to achieve balanced progress.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Origin of the virus

This refers to ‘Wuhan’s secret’ (February 12). It is clear that the World Health Organisation’s recent investigation to find the origin of coronavirus was not carried out in the best of circumstances and there is room for suspicion.

The timing of the fact-finding mission casts some doubts as it has been carried out as per Chinese convenience, including the investigation itinerary. Had China been truly transparent and the WHO given a fair opportunity to unearth the origin of the coronavirus at a time the deadly virus is undergoing mutations across the globe, it would have made the world a much safer place.

V Nagendra Kumar

Hyderabad

Accelerating investments

Apropos ‘Beware the many slips between cup and lip’ (February 12). The success of the financial budget for 2021-22 depends on achieving the disinvestment target of ₹1.75 lakh crore besides private investment on capex, monsoon, etc. The disinvestment process is prone to have hurdles due to legal issues and market conditions.

The disinvestment and government spending on infrastructure need to be front-ended so that the benefits will accrue the whole year. Private investments will build up only gradually and the government should support exports to improve capacity utilisation and draw a roadmap for technology upgradation across sectors.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

A mature leader

The US President, Joe Biden, when asked about whether Donald Trump should be impeached, has stated that it is purely the job of the Senate which is conducting the impeachment trial. He said, as President, his job is to take care of millions of Americans rendered unemployed by the ongoing pandemic.

By choosing not to air any opinion or influence the Senate against his rival, who used many an unfair means to defame and discredit him, Joe Biden is truly a matured leader belonging to a remarkably refined class of politicians.

Aravind Sridhar

Dublin, Ireland

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.