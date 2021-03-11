Letters to the editor dated March 11, 2021

Regulating cryptos

This is with reference to ‘India must take the lead in regulating cryptos’ (March 11). Banning private cryptocurrencies creates the impression that all transactions involving cryptos are for criminal purposes. The purpose is better served by introducing more stringent Know Your Customer norms for all participants. Setting an upper limit on transaction value involving cryptos can also help in containing risk. And, following a regulatory sandbox approach can help fine-tune the extent of monitoring involved.

Nandakumar V

Chennai

Farmer agitation

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protests against the three farm laws, has given a call for nation-wide bandh on March 26 to mark four months of the movement. There will be a farmers’ rally in West Bengal which will be addressed by farmer leaders deputed from Delhi, who are expected to make an appeal not to vote for the BJP.

Farmer leaders should follow Gandhian philosophy in its true sense and maintain the sanctity of agitations. During the historical sedition trial of 1922, Gandhiji had identified himself as a farmer and weaver by profession in a special court in Ahmedabad. He was against mixing politics with farmer issues.

Yash Pal Ralhan

Jalandar

History of the South

This refers to ‘Decoding the TN mindset’ (March 10). The Deccan plateau had been open to trade routes for millennia and thus business courses through its veins much as its fertile rivers that meander across. The protection of the Vindhyas perpetuated South’s hoary and rich culture and traditions that dictated the inner ethos of a progressive society. Thus, entrepreneurship was threaded through a moral fibre drawn from its deeply devout make-up. This was further ingrained under the kings of the South who ruled wisely and with compassion.

The business community had built an excellent financial infrastructure. As automation and technology bloomed, it found ready and willing adherents in the South who had acquired the acumen, appetite and confidence to meet newer challenges.

They took to large-scale manufacturing with ease. A natural respect for education helped comprehend, absorb and innovate to keep pace with a leap frogging pace of modern .technology. The South will remain a fascinating study.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Lessons from Covid

This is with reference to ‘A year after Covid, call for one health approach’ (March 11). People belonging to all strata of society have been put to extreme hardship because of Covid pandemic. Nevertheless, Covid has taught humanity invaluable lessons as regards healthcare management.

This is the time to make people understand the importance of hygiene, increasing immunity by eating healthy and nutritious food, and the importance of social distancing both during pandemic as well as non-pandemic times. In the case of India, this is the right time to focus on traditional medicines/food and discourage junk food. governments.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Congress at the crossroads

Apropos ‘No democracy in Congress, it has lost ideology: Chacko’ March 11), the fact that the former MP and chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee that probed the 2G spectrum scam, PC Chacko, has resigned from the Congress does not augur well for the grand old party.

While he has publicly claimed that the Congress high command failed to control the group interests in the Kerala unit of the Congress, dominated by Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, it appears that he has already seen the anti-Congress writings on the wall in this poll-bound State.

However, it was baffling to learn about Rahul Gandhi’s response to this senior Congress leader on being sent a message minutes before formally quitting the Congress party. A large number of other senior Congress leaders are facing the heat of Rahul Gandhi’s style of running the party’s affairs.

Vinayak G

Bengaluru

