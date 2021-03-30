Letters to the editor dated March 30, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Pre-packaged resolutions
With reference to the Editorial ‘IBC rebooted’ (March 30), the resumption of the process should aim at revival of businesses instead of merely aiding recovery for creditors. The proposed ‘Prepacked resolution’ has some advantages like better and faster returns to creditors, saving time and higher probability of success.
But it should be expanded to larger cases and the scope for rehabilitation of business should not be undermined in the process. The Prepackaged Resolution is like a negotiated deal and in the Indian context promoters will have a better say in the matter which may not be in the common interest.
Prepackaged Resolutions should only be resorted as an exception otherwise they will become routine process like CDR, BIFR etc. Lack of transparency, valuation and future viability are the major çhallenges in such cases and these also should be taken into consideration while formulating guidelines.
M Raghuraman
Chandivali.
GM technology
With reference to the article ‘Don't let GM technology die’ (March 30), the governments keep hesitating in going ahead with trials on genetically modified seeds. The fear that it would lead to monopoly on seed supply, must be shed.
A 2007 study recorded growth in the average incomes of Bt. cotton farmers at 64per cent. Today close to 90 per cent of cotton acreage is under cultivation of Bt variants, despite pessimism and initial resistance.
But with our own range and depth of research in bio-engineered crops staying inadequate, we feel ill equipped to assess efficacy of international genetic seeds.
The crux lies in fast tracking indigenous research skills. A leading agro producing nation blessed by nature, we must boldly grab new technology while lacing it with the hoary wisdom of the Indian farmer.
R Narayanan
Navi Mumbai
Strengthening ties
In his visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reaffirmed the country’s commitment to further strengthen the bilateral relations with the country while acknowledging its centrality for India to realise the potential of both economic and strategic underpinnings of its much vaunted ‘Look East Policy’.
But the challenges remain. as can be seen by Modi's participation in 50th anniversary commemoration of Bangladesh's independence day and the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Mujibir Rehman, coinciding with the protests and sporadic violence by Islamist groups.
BJP leaders’ vitriolic rhetoric against Bangladeshi immigrants has been met with a backlash from extremist groups in Bangladesh and has the potential to wreak a havoc to the otherwise friendly relationship between the two countries.
While the joint statement issued by leadership of both countries underscored the fraternal ties based on mutual trust, equality and understanding that “transcend a strategic partnership”, there is greater onus on India to protect and advance equality in its capacity as the South Asia’s most powerful country.
M Jeyaram
Sholavandan (TN)
Elections and the pandemic
This refers to the article, ‘Elections in time of pandemics’. Indisputably conducting Assembly elections especially in States such as West Bengal is a tall order.
However the way political rallies are being held across poll bound States shows that nothing has changed in the Covid-era. No semblance of Covid protocols compliance is witnessed.
Personal attacks and invectives are having a field day and ECI as usual helpless. Money and muscle power are ubiquitous.
Moreover judiciary backing the electoral bonds favours the ruling parties. To suggest that elections are free and fair is far-fetched. As our expectations are low, we assume ECI is doing beyond the call of duty.
Deepak Singhal
Noida.
