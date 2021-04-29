Letters to the editor dated April 29, 2021

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
How green is my village
The news report ‘How a retired banker piped a canal to green his village’ (April 29) made for a fascinating reading and proved the truth of the dictum that retirement is a journey and not a destination. Venkateswara Reddy has shown commendable grit, enthusiasm and enterprise in charting out an entirely different path post-retirement and we need more of such change makers to improve the living conditions of the less fortunate around us.
Though not on a comparable line, Reddy’s example reminded us of the life and work of late Venkataswamy Naidu of Madurai, the doyen of affordable eye-care in South India, who set up an his practice after retiring from government service.
The facility went on to become the biggest in Tamil Nadu, winning acclaim nationally and internationally. One hopes that the example set by Reddy will be followed by more of our people.
MP Muralidharan
Bengaluru
Second dose worries
With reference to the news report, ‘As Covaxin shortage continues, second dose seekers feel the heat’ (April 29), it is a fact that in Hyderabad many people, including senior citizens, have not yet received their second dose of Covishield vaccine as on date. When contacted, private hospitals said there is a shortage of vaacines and people will be informed subsequently. There is no further communication since. Now, the Centre has started registrations for inoculation of all above 18 years. This may further delay the second dose for people. State governments should make sure everyone has received their second dose before proceeding to vaccinate those above 18. Also, those who missed their first shot, for whatever reason, must be vaccinated on a priority basis.
Katuru Durga Prasad Rao
Hyderabad
Free vaccine for all?
Several public figures are demanding ‘free vaccines for all’. They must realise that this may not be in sync with the people’s thinking. There are millions of people who are willing to pay a fair, transparent, regulated price (it is reportedly ₹250-500 per dose) for the vaccine. These people can go to private centres and pay for their vaccines. The government must give the vaccine free to the needy at government centres. ‘Equity’, rather than ‘Equality’, must be the guiding principle in such matters.
V Vijaykumar
Pune
Advantage LDF?
Apropos ‘Legal, where economics may just trump politics’ (April 29), indeed the LDF government headed by Pinarayi Vijayan has high hopes of being re-elected, thanks to his Finance Minister, who concentrated on the development of Kerala even while managing two floods, a cyclone and Covid with structural reforms by creating KIIFB and the Kudumbasree movement to empower women. Both schemes with their requisite funds worked well in health and education sector. The State Finance Minister deserves high appreciation for the macro development of the State in infrastructure and micro development for women’s livelihoods.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
Healthcare support
With reference to the editorial ‘Critical Condition’ (April 29), the pandemic has exposed the lacuna in our medical system. In our country the medical field is the most neglected one with health receiving paltry budgetary allocations, Our medical system requires a thorough shake-up. The government should give full support to hospitals run for poor and needy people like Narayana Hrudayalaya, Aravind Eye Hospital, and pioneer work being done by Prakash and Mandakini Amte or Rani and Abhay Bang for the tribals of Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra. Good and ethical doctors/medical professionals should be handpicked by the Health Ministry and appointed to the MCI. The Government should set up more medical colleges to provide affordable medical education.
Veena Shenoy
Thane
