Letters to the editor dated April 03, 2021

Regional parties to the fore

Apropos the editorial ‘Time to refocus’ (May 3), the State Assembly results indicate that people by and large have preferred to have regional parties to lead their States. The TMC in West Bengal, LDF in Kerala and DMK in Tamil Nadu have proved that they have a strong foothold and it is difficult for any national party to make inroads.

In such a political whirlwind, it is no surprise that other smaller parties such as MNM, MDMK, DMDK, AMMK were completely washed away and could not win even a single seat.

For the TMC and the LDF, it is a matter of ‘business continuity’, which they have to undertake with renewed vigour for another five years. For the DMK though, it will be a tough road ahead as the State has a host of issues to tackle, ranging from the Covid pandemic to burgeoning overdraft liability. Besides, the party chief needs to meticulously plan in finding financial resources to honour the social welfare commitments promised during the election campaigns.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Redouble efforts

The elections have taken a huge toll on our people as thousands have contracted Covid as caution was thrown to the wind during election rallies. Both the ruling and opposition parties are equally to blame.

Now that the elections are over, all energies should be focussed on managing Covid, which is the biggest crisis the Modi government has faced since coming to power in 2014. Across the country, people are suffering for want of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders.

Coming to vaccinations, all supply-chain related issues should be addressed without any delay and price parity has to be brought so that one and all can get vaccinated. The government must handle the crisis on a war footing.

Bal Govind

Noida

Mamata does it again

This refers to ‘Mamata pulls off a stunning victory’ (May 3). The results in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were on expected lines, but it happened with the varied victory margins.

Though election in every State is important, from a national perspective, the present round of Assembly elections was much more about West Bengal. The Trinamool Congress government was thought to be vulnerable on many counts because it was in power for 10 years with no great record in crucial areas of governance and development.

Corruption was a major issue. Because the Congress and the Left, the main opposition parties, could not make use of the opportunity, the BJP thought it could fill the vacuum, and it did.

However, all credit goes to Mamata Banerjee as she protected her territory, and the BJP can derive solace from becoming the principal opposition party in the State at the expense of the decimated Congress and Left parties. While this verdict cheers the regional satraps across the country, the distress in Congress has deepened further.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

Avoid complete lockdown

Apropos ‘Time for a hard decision’ (May 3), considering the speed at which the second wave of Covid is spreading makes one think that imposing a complete lockdown to break the chain of transmission of the virus may be a good idea.

But a total lockdown again will paralyse an already limping economy, and the livelihoods of crores of marginalised and migrant workers will be in the doldrums.

If such a severe measure is warranted there must be assurance that the basic needs of people — food and shelter — will be met. Though vaccination has given a glimmer of hope, the opening of the economy after the first lockdown, elections and religious gatherings have triggered the second wave. Also, the government’s lack of planning in ensuring oxygen supplies, hospital beds and adequate ICU facilities has worsened the situation.

‘Stay home and stay safe’ is possible only if the livelihood concerns of the working class are addressed. Complete lockdown must be imposed only as a last resort.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi