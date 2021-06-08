Letters to the editor dated June 8, 2021

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Course correction
This refers to the Editorial ‘On the right course’. As they say, better late than never. At last Prime Minister Modi has agreed to the Opposition States’ demands that the Centre should take sole responsibility of procuring vaccines. This will release the pressure from States and they must now focus on increasing the pace of vaccination and reducing the wastage. We must strive towards vaccinating all our people within the next 6 months. Besides, it is also heartening that the Centre has also increased the timeline for free foodgrain till November.
Bal Govind
Noida
Paying heed to the sane suggestions from different quarters to effect a course correction in the Centre’s vaccination policy against Covid-19, which the Supreme Court had rightly denounced as arbitrary and irrational, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally announced through his televised address that the Centre will procure 75 per cent of the vaccines for all age groups and will be administered free.
His government’s earlier decision to let States procure vaccines for the age group 18-44 directly from manufacturers by anchoring in differential pricing regime had literally threw a spanner in the vaccination drive by forcing States to compete against each other for an increasingly scarce public good. While a total of 23 crore doses have been administrated so far, the pace of vaccination still left lot to be desired. With the ball now back in the Centre’s court, care must be taken to ensure vaccination does reach all the sections of the society without any hassles.
M Jeyaram
Sholavandan (TN)
This refers to the editorial ‘On the right course’. After a rap from the Apex court and all States in unison advocating central procurement , the Centre had eventually buckled and took over sole responsibility for procuring vaccines. Importantly distribution of vaccines to respective States ought not be at the whim and fancy of the Centre as that would make the non-BJP ruled States cry foul. This humongous task of inoculation can be accomplished if both the Centre and States work in unison and rise above petty and acrimonious politics.
Lastly leave it to voters to decide how the Modi government fared in management of the pandemic. Also no amount of damage control measures can bring back the loved ones lost to Covid.
Deepak Singhal
Noida
Pakistan in a bind
Apropos ‘Imran Khan's growing debt headache’ (June 8), indeed Pakistan’s attempts at globalising the Kashmir issue has come to nought. Now Pakistan reels under severe debt trap, laid by its all weather friend China. Pakistan's external debt of $115 billion in which it has indebted to China alone for $65 billion on CPEC projects. Hence Pakistan is being pressured by it army cabinet to promote economic cooperation and pull back confrontation with India and go for debt clearance.
The global pandemic and the internaĺ pressure have clipped the wings of Pakistan’s anti India-moves. It has to concentrate on its debt clearance, humongous balance of payment deficit and ballooning budgetary deficit, failing which it will fall a prey tò China's “build,operate and take over” formula and face a severe economic crisis.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...