Letters to the editor dated June 16, 2021

Inflation targeting
The inflation post the Covid 2.0 wave is a transiting phenomenon in the context of surging pent-up demand. The right policy is to continue with flexible inflation targeting without disturbing the RBI’s “accommodative” stance. It is better not to tinker with the fiscal and monetary policies for the time being. In fact, the real economy is gaining momentum in its normal course in response to the government’s incentives and concessions and the RBI’s timely liquidity support measures.
Despite the rising prices of key inputs like oil, steel and cement, the economy appears resilient and inflation is within limits.
KU Mada
Mumbai
Workplace models
This refers to ‘Re-imagining cities and the workplace’ (June 16). Like everything else in life, work from home has its own advantages and disadvantages. But many of our companies have realised that working from home would be the new normal and, in fact, IT companies encourage their staff to work from home.
‘Work near home’ could be a balancing proposition, where an employee does not have to travel much to the office. But companies will have to incur some costs in adopting this model. All those who do not have a customer interface kind of profile should continue to work from home and the rest can be given the ‘work near home’ option. This will create a right balance, and will be a win-win for both employees and employers.
Bal Govind
Noida
Tackling China
Apropos ‘Rhetoric and reality’ (June 16), indeed the G-7 leaders agreed in their recent meeting to create a new infrastructure investment initiative, ‘Build Back a Better World’, that would serve to counter China’s influence in developing countries through the Belt and Road Initiative. But will such a partnership work as China has already entrenched itself in many developing countries through projects funded by it.
Yet, B3W is a better-late-than-never move to contain China and there is global awareness of China’s desire to dominate. A beginning should be made to reduce the dependence on China for supplies, which cannot be stopped easily.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi, TN
Crop insurance
The decline in participation of marginal farmers in crop insurance schemes is more due to their lack of awareness on the importance of insurance, apart from the need to pay premium in time. Most of the small and marginal farmers have the notion that crop insurance is an investment which would fetch them a return. This being the case, it would be appropriate if State governments not only educate the peasant community about insurance but also reimburse the premium amount.
This would be better than the politically motivated loan waiver schemes which have several riders and whose benefits mainly reach the affluent farmers. Insurance will ensure that any crop loss will not become a burden on the small and marginal farmers.
Rajiv Magal
Halekere Village, Karnataka
Improve infrastructure
This is with reference to the ‘Bursting with good news (June 16). People belonging to all strata of society have been put to extreme hardships because of Covid. Nevertheless, the pandemic has also taught invaluable lessons, especially in the realms of healthcare management and hygiene. There is an urgent need to improve our healthcare infrastructure. The governments, both at the Centre and States, should allot more funds for building hospitals, medical colleges and research institutes.
Also, this is the time to make people understand the importance of hygiene, increasing immunity by eating nutritious food and social distancing. Discouraging junk food and shifting to traditional food is important for a healthy life.
The news of a bumper crop this year is encouraging. However, the farmers require more support. This could be by way of constructing more cold storages and warehouses, and educating them on modern means of farming, without using harmful pesticides.
Veena Shenoy
Thane
