Letters to the editor dated August 9, 2021

Crop insurance

Apropos ‘Are farmers reaping benefits of PM Fasal Bima Yojana?’ (August 9), getting the crop insurance claims at the right time is not happening for varied reasons. These include cultivators’ ignorance or lack of awareness, delayed lodging of claims, poor coordination amongst State government agencies, and the lack of speedy settlement of the claims by insurance companies.

The district rural development agencies and the district collectors should be more proactive, by collecting the names of cultivators in the affected mandals and submitting the consolidated claims to the insurance companies promptly. This will help the insurance firms settle the claims and pass on the amounts to the farmers for meeting their living expenses and going ahead with cultivation for the next season. The Centre has to focus on these issues if it intends to make the PM Fasal Bima Yojana more effective.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Steel PLI

This refers to ‘Will PLI scheme for specialty steel deliver?’ (August 9). This initiative to incentivise production of special steel is timely. The global special steel market is forecast to sharply rise between 2021 and 2027. While these are premium products, the bulk of consumption is on regular grades and it is the revenue thereof that would feed the diversification into special classes.

A global spurt in infra spending is pushing up the demand for steel. Astute management of steel exports at negotiated prices and tariffs over a long timeframe is vital. This also applies to import of quality coal and ore. Also, there’s a need for a bigger thrust in R&D to produce steel for the future. In the phase of an uncertain global economy, cost reduction, higher productivity and sales acumen will dictate even more the success of any scheme.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Excess liquidity

This refers to ‘RBI’s sanguine stance’ (August 9). Keeping the policy rate rate unchanged would be beneficial to the growth of investments. The excess liquidity available in the banking system must be judiciously deployed for production of goods and services and not for speculative purposes. The recent enthusiasm in the primary and secondary markets is due not only to the optimism on the economy but also to the easy flow of the excess liquidity available in the banking system.

To get optimum results from the monetary policy and other measures of the RBI, the government has to drastically contain the pandemic and enforce further economic and taxation reforms to improve the ease of doing business and attract capital for investments.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala

Private trains

This refers to ‘Is the dream of running private trains going off-track?’ (August 9). Allowing the private sector to operate on 100-odd routes is indeed a welcome move but it should not go the Air India way. Ultimately, it has to be a win-win for both private operators as well as passengers.

Considering that Indian Railways will also operate on those same routes and possibly at cheaper fares, all issues need to be discussed before the private sector is allowed to operate.

Bal Govind

Noida

Viable airline

This refers to ‘Flying cheap’ (August 9). With the collapse of many airlines in the last two decades, there is a yawning gap waiting to be filled by intrepid and astute investors.

They will need to find the secret sauce to offer a viable service for the long term without being hurt by the inflexible cost structure.

Let's hope that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala can set an example with Akasa on how to start and run an airline true to its label of an ultra-low-cost airline.

Given the size and diversity of the market, we deserve a flourishing aviation sector with multiple segments and operators offering services at different tiers.

The government must do its part to enable healthy operations with sufficient competition to benefit the average Indian flyer.

Anand Srinivasan

Bengaluru