Letters to the editor dated September 14, 2021

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
IBC’s eventful journey
Apropos the Editorial ‘IBC-five years young’ (September 14), in the last over three decades, there has been three major recovery mechanisms — Lok Adalat in 1986, Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRT) in 1993 and SARFEASI Act in 2002.
When Lok Adalat was introduced, all banks were jubilant that they got some remedy in realising their long pending overdues. Likewise, when DRTs came into existence, it further enhanced the confidence of bankers that legally, they got a right to seek remedy in recovering the dues. But unfortunately, both did not give enough expected results. Then came SARFEASI Act 2002 by which, the bankers were empowered to take possession of the property mortgaged, which brought up huge pressure on the part of borrowers in repaying their dues.
Now, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Given the huge number of 32,000 pending insolvency applications at NCLT and the unimaginable haircuts that were allowed as was seen in the recent case of Videocon, it infuses pessimism in the minds of bankers.
RV Baskaran
Chennai
The pollution problem
Apropos ‘Battling air pollution’, an average Indian does not think much about air pollution and genuinely believes that the activists and other concerned citizens are needlessly going ballistic about the problems caused by air pollution. Since the effects of air pollution are not immediate, we tend to dismiss them from our minds.
The economic cost of pollution in the form of health issues and the costs incurred to maintain good health are issues which are nebulous for most. Otherwise we would have forced the politicians to address the problem first before venturing to other areas like bullet trains.
The businessman with a polluting industrial product shows little enthusiasm for installing anti-pollution measures as it reduces profit margins. In the meanwhile we ignore the fact that we are being slowly poisoned.
Anthony Henriques
Mumbai
The snooping row
Over the past weeks, the issue of snooping has perhaps been dialled down. However, it has once again come to spotlight with government’s refusal to file a detailed affidavit. Moreover, the Centre’s denial to file an affidavit raises doubts over its intentions. Furthermore, since Assembly elections are on the cards such actions will only dent the trust of public in the government and it seems that the BJP will find it an uphill task to dodge the apex court.
Aanya Singhal
Noida
The NEET tangle
Barring the BJP, parties across the political spectrum in Tamil Nadu are up in arms against NEET exam ever since it came in to force and became the only gateway to gain admission and pursue undergraduation in medicine at both state-owned and private medical colleges of the country.
The Opposition against NEET in the State on the grounds that it does not offer a level playing field to medical aspirants especially to the students from lower rungs of the society cannot be simply brushed aside as politically motivated. In the backdrop of a student having recently ended his life hours before he was about to write NEET exam, the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu passed a Bill in the State Assembly to dispense with NEET exam and allow admission to medical courses based on class 12 marks to ensure social justice.
Given the fact that both the BJP-led NDA government at the centre and Supreme Court had a favourable position towards NEET, it will be an uphill task for the DMK government to get the Bill ratified from the President. However, it is pertinent on the part of both the Union government and judiciary to address the concerns regarding the lack of level playing field in the NEET exam with a seriousness it truly deserves.
M Jeyaram
Sholavandan (TN)
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...