Letters to the editor dated December 28, 2021

Flip side of edu-tech

With reference to ‘Wrong lessons’ (December 28), the unflinching power of the global giants in selling their edu-tech products and their market penetration through various channels are a cause for concern. In their zest to put their wards into high profile educational institutions, many parents, especially those who lack the knowledge about online education products, fall prey to edu-tech providers.

The absence of foolproof legal systems and regulatory protection to students and parents to thwart the unhealthy practices adopted by the edu-tech sector would be catastrophic in the long run.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Controlling the virus

The Central Government is justified in giving extensive publicity about Omicrom, the new Covid variant. It is the responsibility of any government to inform its people about the health crisis facing the country as also the world. How can one forget the harrowing experience that the country underwent during the Covid second wave. The healthcare crisis and deaths that occurred have alerted the government to the destructive power of the virus.

Though the data from across the world on Omicron isn’t alarming yet, no country can afford to take the transmission of the disease lightly. Research on the nature of the new variant and its potency is still in progress. It is hoped that its impact won’t be as severe as Delta’s during the second wave.

True, India’s healthcare infrastructure has not developed much, but alertness and preparedness can help us combat any impending third wave. Appropriate policy formulations and strategies will also help us deal with the lurking crisis effectively. The government has taken a the right decision to roll out booster doses and vaccination for children.

It is worrisome that a large section of the population remains unvaccinated. Those who have not taken even the first dose of the vaccine must be given priority. It is also of utmost importance that people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Venu GS

Kollam, Kerala

Economic recovery

This refers to ‘How to get the economy on the fast track’ (December 28). In spite of having strong economic fundamentals like cheap labour, enormous resources and an expanding market, the Indian economy lost its growth momentum in the past four years. An already slowing economy was weakened further by the Covid pandemic. The V-shaped recovery from the pandemic is no cause to cheer as the lacklustre private investments will affect the supply chain.

Yet, the government’s move to give a boost to vulnerable sectors such as tourism, hospitality and retail is a positive step. Focus on structural reforms, adopting modern farm practices, and giving a thrust to export-oriented units without bothering too much about fiscal slippages will speed up the recovery process.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN

Empowering the girl child

This refers to ‘Socio-economic benefits of raising the legal age of marriage for women’ (December 28). Although this is good move, there are other ways to empower women and thus reduce gender disparities. One such is the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padavo’ scheme introduced by the government to improve the sex ratio in the country and empower the girl child. However, it is distressing to note that much of the funds are unutilised.

In many rural areas, girls drop out of school for lack of toilet and sanitation facilities. These funds should be used for constructing toilets/changing rooms, supplying free sanitary napkins, etc. The funds can also be used to supply nutritious food to the girls during their formative years. Further, free education for girls in tribal and rural areas coming from poverty-ridden families will go a long way in empowering them.

If need be, the government could take the help of NGOs, counsellors and panchayats to ensure that the funds are fully utilised for the benefit of girl child. It is only through the spread of education and equal treatment of women at home that true empowerment will take place.

Veena Shenoy

Thane