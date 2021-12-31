Letters to the editor dated December 31, 2021

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Construction of airports
Apropos ‘Why India’s airports haven’t taken off’ (December 31), under the UDAN scheme, many airports were built in Tier II and III cities and the government is still constructing more airports across States. The fact that many big airports are making losses needs to be taken into consideration before constructing more.
Optimum utilisation of airports is a must for achieving break-even. While the Prime Minister’s vision of making air travel accessible to the common man across the country is laudable, a lot more factors need to be weighed in before going in for large-scale construction of new airports.
RV Baskaran
Chennai
Let passenger traffic improve
Constructing new airports is not a good move at this juncture since airports are incurring losses, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic. Even top airports in India are sustaining loss due to the huge drop in passenger traffic, and small airports aren’t even getting revenues to break even, thanks to high operating costs. Even privatised airports are loss-making.
Hence, the government must put off constructing new airports until stability is achieved in passenger traffic both in the domestic and international segments. With new Covid variants like Omicron spreading fast, it appears airlines’ recovery is still some way off.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi, TN
Pressure on rupee
This refers to ‘A perfect storm awaits the rupee in 2022’ (December 31). The primary reason for RBI to be ever vigilant against a depreciating rupee in 2022 is due to the unstable nature of forex inflows, which mainly consist of FPI, FII and FDI. Any hawkish policy stance adopted by the Federal Reserve (as has been the case at present) will pose a serious challenge to regulators due to the expected flight of US dollars. No doubt the RBI is seized of the problem and has accumulated reserves to intervene at appropriate time in case of need. But the challenge is that in 2022 the pressure on the rupee could originate from multiple sources.
Apart from the adverse impact the recent FOMC statement had in terms of three interest rate hikes the Fed was contemplating in 2022, other factors like prepayment of ECB loans taken by Indian corporates, increasing gold imports, spiralling crude oil price, increasing trade deficits, etc., will put enormous downward pressure on the rupee. Ever vigilant speculators will further play spoilsport in the spot and forward markets.
The government needs to promote exports in a big way by providing incentives to exporters. As the rupee is expected to come under pressure in 2022, the long pending issue of India’s entry into global bond indices needs to be weighed carefully.
Though it could create initial euphoria, it has to be considered in the background of expected rupee volatility. In spite of record forex accumulation by the RBI, a multi-pronged strategy is required to ensure stability of the rupee.
Srinivasan Velamur
Chennai
Checking corruption
This is with reference to ‘Structural reforms have effectively checked corruption’ (December 31). The Modi government’s fight against corruption is laudable.
One of the main reasons for the underdevelopment of the country, which despite being rich in natural resources and abundant youth power, is that crores and rupees which should have rightfully gone to the national treasury is pocketed by a handful of corrupt people.
In such a situation, the government’s various initiatives such as demonetisation, tax reforms, closure of shell companies, agricultural reforms, weeding out of archaic laws, digitisation, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, besides Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to underprivileged people under several social security schemes showed the way for economic reforms and development.
In addition, the government should protect whistle-blowers as also their families. The public, on their part, can weed out corruption by sending people with clean records to Parliament/State Assemblies and other government bodies.
Veena Shenoy
Thane
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...