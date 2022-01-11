Letters to the editor dated January 11, 2022

EC’s prudent move

Apropos 'Campaign curfew' (January 11), the best thing the Election Commission could have done was to delay the elections in the five States where Assembly polls are due. However, they have done the next best thing, that is, ban all kinds of electoral rallies which require physical presence.

Crowds at political rallies would provide an inkling as to which way the wind is blowing. The BJP is better placed than other parties in terms of resources and would start with an advantage.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Unconvincing reason

As the Covid wave takes hold, the Chief Election Commissioner saying the pandemic does not constitute an emergency, as defined in Article 172, is a bit surprising. When the Article was framed, this type of pandemic was not foreseen and, hence, not mentioned. The CEC giving his nod for conducting elections by quoting this clause is most unfortunate.

In such circumstances, the CEC should recommend to the government to pass a Bill to postpone the elections by three months, by which time the pandemic may have been brought under control.

TSN Rao

Bhimavaram, AP

Review election dates

The Election Commission should be applauded for cancelling elections rallies and nukkad meetings till January 15 in the five election-bound States.

Ideally, such rallies should have been cancelled till polling date, as Omicron, though less deadly than the Delta variant, is spreading fast. During elections, preventing gatherings is bound to be difficult.

The Election Commission should take a call on the conduct of the elections after reviewing the situation on January 15.

Ensuring Covid protocols are maintained during polling would be a tough task for the local administration.

Bal Govind

Noida

Prioritise cattle health

Apropos ‘Livestock sector needs investment fodder’ (January 11). It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Pashu Sanjeevini’ scheme launched a year ago by the Karnataka government to offer doorstep vet services is yet to make inroads into rural areas.

This is discouraging small and medium farmers from venturing into the livestock sector as an alternative source of income. Also, the large acreage of ‘Gomaala’ earmarked for each and every village, to facilitate cattle grazing for landless farmers, is vanishing at a rapid pace. Addressing these two issues on a priority basis will certainly augment the socio-economic status of farmers.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka

More medical colleges

This is with reference to ‘Prime Minister to inaugurate 11 medical colleges in TN’ (January 11). The news is refreshing.

There should be at least one medical college in each district. The need of the hour is opening more medical colleges where affordable education can be given to deserving students.

While there are many aspiring doctors, the cost of medical education is pushing them to opt for other professions.

Opening more government medical colleges is one of the ways to improve the medical ecosystem in the country.

Also, providing good medical infrastructure in rural areas will attract young doctors to start hospitals or set up practice there.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

PM security breach

Apropos ‘SC to form panel to probe ‘security breach’ during PM’s Punjab visit’ (January 11), one fails to comprehend the absence of the Punjab DGP and the Chief Secretary during the PM’s “reworked” journey. Equally strange is the Chief Minister reportedly briefing Priyanka Gandhi, who does not hold any constitutional position, about various unsavoury developments that took place on that day.

The Punjab government may have to do a lot of explaining to the apex court-mandated panel. One earnestly hopes that the designs of secessionist groups like ‘Sikhs for Justice’ will never succeed in India.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula, Haryana