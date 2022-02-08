Letters to the Editor dated February 8, 2022

It is highly disappointing to observe that a large number of lawbreakers have shamelessly yet unabatedly been turning out to be our own lawmakers. What else could explain the recent report filed in the Supreme Court, which literally spills the beans about the fast growing criminal tendencies and antecedents of thousands of these so-called people’s representatives, who not only remain safely and so ‘proudly’ ensconced inside the august house of Parliament but in our State Assemblies too?

How come despite the apex court already having shown the requisite roadmap, various stakeholders (read: the Centre and States) have miserably failed to rise to the occasion. But who cares? One really wonders whether they have come to survive here for ever and thus become ‘fait accompli’ for all the ordinary mortals?

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula (Haryana)

Labour pains

This refers to ‘Pregnant employees must not be seen as a liability’ (February 8). The instance cited about the wording of medical fitness guidelines concerning employment of pregnant candidates by SBI also demonstrates how a good intent is easily killed by bad communication.

Instead of rejecting the three-month-or-more pregnant candidates the bank wanted to select the meritorious and allow them to join four months later, thus showing concern for their health during the period. However, choice of a bureaucrat expression like “temporarily unfit” reduced the effect altogether.

In fact, public sector undertakings are more serious about following labour laws compared to many private sector companies as the former’s actions are subject to continuous scrutiny by the public, press and the members of Parliament.

An area of greater concern is the pitiable lot of pregnant women workers in the informal sector which employs 85 per cent (or 195 million) of the female workforce — they do not have access to these benefits. The provision of ₹5,000 cash for the first live birth under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and cash incentive of ₹1,000 when she opts for an institutional delivery under the Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) is pittance.

YG Chouksey

Pune

EV ecosystem

This refers to ‘Charged issue’ (February 8). Indeed, creating charging infrastructure goes in hand with the mission of increasing EV vehicles on the road to avert pollution and reduce fuel imports. Buying an EV without battery at a lower cost and using battery swap instead of charging can be a good alternative to charging stations. Battery swap will be meaningful only when the swapped battery is a standard one. Swapping increases the dependence on import of such batteries and will hurt the exchequer. Charging stations will reduce the need for battery swap without any harm to the original battery fixed by the manufacturer. Domestic manufacturing of batteries will augment the speed of the EV mission.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN

Organic certification

Apropos ‘APEDA finds lapses in organic certification process’ (February 8). In October last, an organic certification agency was suspended for ETO (ethylene oxide) norm violation. In addition, four Indian certification agencies were blacklisted by the EU, and a penalty imposed on them. Despite the punitive measures, the agencies seem to be ignoring due diligence in the matter of certification. If not viewed seriously now, other importing nations also may follow suit and impose severe restrictions on Indian farm exports. It is time APEDA viewed this development on a priority basis, failing which the entire farming community may face a backlash.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka

Roping in private sector

This refers to ‘Private sector must join hands with govt’ (February 8). There is a lot of talent in the private sector, which can be well-utilised for the development of the nation/economy. However, due to rampant corruption in government, people of integrity keep away from government organisations. The Modi government should set up an expert panel of advisors for each ministry. However, such an advisory panel will remain merely on paper if it is not given responsibilities and powers. It should directly report to the PMO, to avoid any bottlenecks or roadblocks.

It is heartening to note that India is doing well in the start-up space. Entrepreneurs who would like to set up their tech start-ups in rural, tribal, and backward areas should be given more concessions as that will benefit the rural folk. For farmers, this can be an alternative source of employment.

Veena Shenoy

Thane