Letters to the Editor dated June 14, 2022

Recruitment drive

This refers to ‘PM Modi directs recruitment of 10 lakh people in next 18 months: PMO’ (June 14). For sure, the genesis of such a key development could be found more in the Opposition’s frequent criticism of the issue of unemployment, while flagging the whole lot of unfilled vacancies.

However, one wonders whether such a move would effectively tackle the growing menace of widespread unemployment, which has assumed alarming proportions. What about the battery of highly educated youth, who continue to search for jobs, with little or no hope of seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

Vinayak G

New Delhi

Roots of economic crisis

Every nation is in an economic bind, to varying degrees. But this predicament predates both Covid and the Ukraine war. Big businesses, in their pursuit of profit, marginalised the concerns of employees, the environment and even the customer. Powerful employee unions were tamed over time and over-exploitation of natural resources was rampant.

The advent of IT puts excessive profits and disproportionate power and influence in the hands of a few. Trade worldwide is dipping, indicating widespread economic contraction. Nations are reacting by dragging each other down. The very best in global leadership will be required to address ongoing and future concerns.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Surge in wheat prices

Apropos ‘Why are global wheat prices rising so much?’ (June 14), the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war for sure is one of the reasons for the sudden spurt in prices. The war has affected supply in the global wheat market.

The price rise can also be attributed to the speculative actions by wheat traders. Wheat must be removed from the futures market till normalcy is restored.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Online betting ads

This refers to ‘Centre asks media, digital platforms not to carry ads on online betting’ (June 14). The Centre’s call is timely and much needed. Such advertising is now widespread.

To what activity it will apply remains to be seen. Some advertisers claim that these are games of skill, rather than of chance, but this is debatable. Card games, for example, cannot be called games of skill. Any gaming involving monetary rewards must be restricted. Some TV commercials themselves warn (though scrambled) of possible addiction and loss of money. This should be enough to warrant a ban.

Let us appeal to celebrities to refrain from promoting such games with potential for addiction, among other risks.

V Vijaykumar

Pune

IPL still a crowd puller

Apprehensions that the IPL was losing its charm have been laid to rest with bidding for the television and digital rights being sold for a whopping ₹46,700 crore. This is almost on a par with the amounts paid for the best football tournaments. Considering that cricket is played in just around a dozen nations speaks volumes about the popularity of the IPL.

It is said that in the recent Ranji Trophy quarter finals, the Uttarakhand team was paid a measly ₹100 as daily allowance. The BCCI must ensure that allowances are paid as per the level of the game played. The money earned from cricket must go back to the game.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Cardamom Board must step in

Apropos ‘Cardamom growers take to pepper as prices plunge’ (May 14), it is truly distressing, especially when there exists a Cardamom Board and Indian spices are quite popular in the overseas markets.

Even in Coorg and Sakleshpur, which once harvested quality cardamom in abundance, the crop has been abandoned due to unviability and erratic weather.

However, the decision of Idukki farmers to switch to pepper may not be prudent as this spice also is facing price issues since the last six years due to large-scale illegal imports.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka

Reviving the Railways

This refers to ‘Railways needs to focus on non-bulk freight’ (June 14). As the operating ratio of the Railways is very high, it leaves little surplus for improving safety and passenger amenities. Railway fares are highly subsidised and in spite of cost overruns, adequate revision in fares are seldom made.

The push to attract non-bulk cargo traffic could augment freight revenue. Continuous efforts to revive railway finance through decreased OR, and increased passenger and freight fares will help in improving the bottomline . Inviting foreign participation is a pragmatic way for the Railways to avoid borrowings for capex.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN