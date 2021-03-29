Making NEP click

Following the release of the National Education Policy (NEP) last year, all eyes were on Budget 2021-22 to see what the allocation for education would be. It fell short of expectations, especially considering the hype generated by the NEP and the government’s objective of taking the allocation for education to 6 per cent of GDP “in the near term”.

For 2021-22, ₹93,224 crore has been allocated, which is 6.13 per cent less than the initial allocation in the previous year. But compared to the revised Budget Estimate of the previous year, it is a 9.56 per cent increase. While school education and literacy got ₹54,874 crore, higher education got ₹38,350 crore.

The proposals to set up 100 Sainik schools across the country in partnership with NGOs and private schools, and a central university in Leh are welcome. However, the Budget is silent about the additional allocation required towards enhancement of the free tuition age band to 3-18 years from the existing 6-14 years. This alone is estimated to require three times the present annual allocation of ₹35,000 crore.

Umbrella body

The Finance Minister echoed the recommendation of the NEP for the establishment of a Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) in the coming year. With the University Grants Commission divested of its role in framing the modalities in higher education as also Central government funding, the HECI will act as an umbrella body to oversee standard-setting, accreditation, regulation, and funding. Four other bodies are to act as arms of the HECI for carrying out its responsibilities.

The proposed establishment of the National Language Translation Mission to translate policy-related information of the government into regional languages is also an outcome of the NEP recommendation. This will indeed help the content reach tier-2/3 cities.

The research ecosystem is to get a boost with a funding of ₹50,000 crore over five years to the National Research Foundation (NRF). The NRF was, however, announced by the Finance Minister in her first full Budget itself in 2019, but no funds have been allocated till now.

The proposal of a Technical Intern Training Programme (TITP) with countries like Japan will enhance teaching, learning and transfer skills among learners.

The thrust of the NEP on school education is reflected in the fact that the quality of 15,000 institutions across the country is to be strengthened so as to make them models. As many as 750 Eklavya residential schools are to be set up in tribal areas, too. The cost of setting up such a school will be increased to ₹38 crore; in hilly and difficult areas, the cost will be ₹48 crore.

Post-matriculation scholarship scheme for students from Scheduled Castes will require an estimated ₹35,219 crore for six years till 2025-26. The National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST) is to cover around 92 lakh teachers in public and private schools.

A National Digital Educational Architecture (NDEAR) will be set up to support teaching/learning activities. The digital architecture will also help in educational planning, governance and administrative activities of the Centre and the States/ UTs. The National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers for Holistic Advancement (NISTHA) is expected to digitally train 56 lakh school teachers in 2021-22.

A sum of ₹3,000 crore has been allocated for apprenticeship initiatives and opportunities for graduates and diploma holders in engineering to fulfil the recommendation of NEP. The government will work on standardising Indian sign language and develop a curriculum for this.

The successful implementation of the NEP hinges on budgetary allocations over the years. So, in the first year of the NEP there wasn’t much support in terms of funds. In the years ahead, the Budget exercise should not look at education in isolation.

The writer is Professor of Commerce, Vidyasagar University, Midnapore, West Bengal