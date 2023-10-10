Twenty-eight year-old Anagha* was diagnosed with clinical depression early this year. She is on medication. Lately, she has been feeling worse and wanted to meet her therapist. but despite the therapist’s availability, Anagha just cannot afford the therapist’s fee, which is about ₹2,000 per session.

This is not just the case for Anagha, but for many who are seeking therapy to improve their mental health. Remember, this is happening in a country that still considers the concept of mental health taboo and where many see this as another new-age concept. Though there is a lot of hue and cry about creating awareness about mental health, affordability remains a major factor in availing treatment.

Therapists usually charge ₹1,000-2,000 a session which could last between 30 and 50 minutes. A young person working in a metro city earning ₹25,000 could end up spending ₹4,000-8,000 a month for therapy. This is not a small amount and could seriously stress personal finances of youngsters’ personal finances.

While researching for this article, this writer reached out to two psychologists, asking them about the criteria they used for the fee charged. They said that it completely depends on the patient’s condition, the therapist’s experience, and the remedies that they offer. One of them even mentioned how Indians are willing to spend thousands to consult a cardiologist but are unwilling to spend the same for a therapist.

Normalising help

This is where we need to rethink. As mentioned earlier, seeking therapy is still a new concept in Indian society. The conditioning here doesn’t encourage us to be open about our feelings or normalise seeking help.

Therapists of course cannot be expected to provide charity and they will of course charge for the treatment they provide. However, if we need more people to access mental health services, the way forward is definitely affordable therapy.

There are a few platforms in India, such as Humanising Lives, that offer therapy at an affordable rate. If India doesn’t think about mental health in terms of affordability, people will be forced to seek treatment from quacks and unqualified personnel.

Meanwhile, the government should also come up with more schemes that will provide psychological help for all sections of society. Various State governments have introduced plenty of schemes, including the National Mental Health Programme, Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram, and even Ayushman Bharat. However, there should be more awareness regarding these initiatives.

Monitoring schemes

The government should also constantly monitor these programmes. The hurdles in providing proper mental health services and therapies at an affordable rate, to a country with a population of 130 crore are quite challenging. However, the time is now to seriously consider mental health as an important aspect of India and its people’s well-being.

(*Name changed to protect the privacy of person)

