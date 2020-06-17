Move to make cheque-bounce a compoundable offence isn’t right

The Galaxy Buds+ are a big improvement over the original
It’s that time of the year when last year’s buds will have flowered and faded and new buds will start ...
It is reported that the Finance Ministry has proposed to decriminalise offences described in 39 Sections of 19 Acts dealing with financial matters and make them compoundable. These include cheque-bouncing cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
While explaining the reasons for the proposal, it is stated that given the nature of pendency in all tiers of the courts and the time taken for disputes to be resolved, legislative measures have been considered to help restore trust in doing business and in this pursuit, it is also important that a balance be found so that mala fide intent is punished while other less serious offences are compounded.
It is unfortunate that instead of strengthening the existing framework of timely payment mechanism, the government is going backwards and, in the process, helping culprits who issue cheque knowing fully well it will bounce.
Until 1989, failure to discharge the liability of a payment through cheque was only a civil liability and failure to discharge was a civil wrong. By amending Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act, the civil liability was converted as a criminal liability.
The objective of introducing Section 138 was ‘to encourage the culture of use of cheques and to enhance the credibility of the instrument’. To enhance the acceptability of cheques in settlement of liabilities, the Section makes the drawer liable for penalties in case of bouncing of cheques due to insufficient arrangements made by the drawer but, at the same time, it has adequate safeguards to prevent harassment of honest drawers. Prior to this, the drawer of a dishonoured cheque could only be criminally prosecuted under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code. Section of 138 of NI Act is better instrument than prosecution under IPC for the aggrieved.
There are some distinctive advantages in the remedy available through Section 138 of NI Act. Under criminal law, for a crime of dishonour of cheque to be made out, there is need for the prosecution to first establish dishonest intention on the part of the drawer from the inception of the instrument. Just because the cheque is dishonoured, the crime of cheating is not established.
Failure on the part of the prosecution to prove the intention to cheat will make the court to hold that the matter is civil in nature. Under criminal law, dishonest intention has to be proved beyond reasonable doubt.
Section138 does away with this formalistic rigour of criminal law. If a cheque is dishonoured for insufficient fund, the offence under Section 138 of the NI Act is constituted, notwithstanding the intention of the person issuing the cheque.
Indian courts are riddled with the colossal problem of pending cases, with over 35 lakh cheque-bounce cases pending in district courts. But will it be proper to change the Act just because there is difficulty in administering it?
Introduction of Section 138 of the NI Act was with a good intention and this has enhanced the credibility of the usage of cheques. Casual way of issuing cheque has been arrested to a large extent.
The existing legal provisions contain sufficient safeguards like issuing of notice of dishonour by the beneficiary within 30 days, 15 days time for the drawer to make the payment, and one month time for the beneficiary to file complaint.
Even in advanced countries like the US there are different laws in each state that outline regulations for bounced checks, both for civil and criminal penalties. Under criminal penalties, one can be prosecuted and even arrested for writing a bad cheque.
If the intention to decriminalise is to avoid the huge number of cases in the courts, there is a better way. Instead of making return of cheque for insufficient funds as a compoundable offence, it is better to restrict the usage of cheques itself.
When digital payments like NEFT, IMPS and RTGS are available 24x7, the system of issuing cheques can be restricted for smaller payments. By suitable amendment to Negotiable Instruments Act, the amount that can be transacted through cheque can be restricted.
It is also possible to make the cheque transactions costly by levying appropriate charges. This will automatically prompt people to migrate to the digital payment system.
Our banks are incurring huge costs for providing cheque facility to the customers and also for clearing huge volume of cheques through the cheque truncation system. As per an RBI report, use of paper-based instruments (like cheques, drafts, and the like) accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the volume of total non-cash transactions in the country. In value terms, the share is currently around 11 per cent. Restrictions on cheque usage can make help both banks and the RBI save on costs.
When 20 of the 27 EU member-states have effectively eliminated cheques, where usage is down to two cheques per capita per annum or less, with high mobile phone and internet penetration, it should be possible for India to move to paperless bank transactions. Yes, it is time for us to bury the cheque system.
The writer is a retired banker
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
It’s that time of the year when last year’s buds will have flowered and faded and new buds will start ...
Project Neer promises to remove solid waste from waterbodies without human intervention
India was late to semiconductor and lithium-ion battery manufacture but is well up on research here, says M ...
These not only do a great job of sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life but are also travel ...
Investors can reduce their tax liability using set-off and carry-forward provisions
Given the current state of the market, sellers may have to over-prepare
Shorter the premium payment term, more the savings. And, more the number of instalments, greater the outgo ...
The WTO’s AMS entitlement allows the US, Canada, EU and Australia to offer greater support to their farmers.
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...